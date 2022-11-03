2022 Stats - Arizona Wildcats

Record: 3-5 (1-4 in Pac-12)

Points per game: 32.2

Points allowed per game: 37.4

Passing yards per game: 340.1 (3rd in the nation)

Rushing yards per game: 134.8

Passing yards allowed per game: 267.2

Rushing yards allowed per game: 207.8





After a gusty win in the Palouse over Washington State, the Utes return home to host the Arizona Wildcats. Led by Bryson Barnes at quarterback and Jaylon Glover and Ja’Quinden Jackson at running back, the Utah backfield looked very different for the first time in a while. The expectation is that Cam Rising will be back this weekend —barring any setbacks — while Glover and Jackson will probably be the two workhorses in the backfield over the next two weeks.

Arizona’s lone conference win came over Colorado, and on paper, this should typically be a lock for the Utes, but Utah has enough question marks that this could be a trap game.





Strength: Passing offense

Led by former Washington State Cougar Jayden de Laura, this Wildcat team can throw the ball all over the field. Jacob Cowling leads their receiving corp with 60 receptions and 817 yards for 7 touchdowns so far on the season. Dorian Singer and Tetairoa McMillan have over 746 yards for 5 touchdowns and 532 yards with 6 touchdowns, respectively, on the season, so Utah will not be able to focus on just one receiver. Tight end Tanner McLachlan also has 25 receptions for 339 yards and can be a safety valve for de Laura. For comparison, Kincaid leads Utah in receptions with 46 on the season for 614 yards and 7 touchdowns. The Utah defense will be tested through the air in this match up.





Question Mark: Scoring defense

The Wildcats have allowed 45 points or more in 4 of their 5 Pac-12 games this season. Utah’s offense will not be at maximum strength, but offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has had extra time since the Thursday night game to tweak his game plan to his players’ strengths. Arizona also has one of the worst red zone defenses in the country (90th in scoring percentage). Utah might not put up 45+ points, but Arizona’s lowest points allowed all season is still 20 points (San Diego State and Colorado).





X-factor: Run defense

Arizona has one of the worst rushing defenses in the country, allowing over 200 yards per game. Utah’s backfield is very green without Tavion Thomas, Chris Curry, and a banged up Micah Bernard. The Ute offense has traditionally started with the running game, but this season has leaned on the arm (and legs) of Cam Rising. With Rising’s full availability in question and the running game not in its typical groove, Arizona has an opportunity to make Utah one-dimensional if they can keep Utah’s running attack at bay. If Utah is able to run the ball and take the pressure off Rising or Barnes, it will be a very long night for the Wildcats.





Prediction: Utah 35, Arizona 17