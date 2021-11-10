Opponent Preview: Arizona





The University of Utah dominated the Stanford Cardinal in Palo Alto last weekend 52-7 as Tavion Thomas, Micah Bernard, and TJ Pledger each ran for over 100 yards. The Utes averaged 9.6 yards per carry for six touchdowns, including four touchdowns by Thomas and a 96-yard home run from Pledger. The Utes travel to Tucson this weekend to play the Arizona Wildcats, who snapped their 20-game losing streak last weekend with a 10-3 victory over the Cal Bears. The 24-point favorite Utes will look to spoil Arizona’s Senior Day.





Arizona strength: Pass defense

If there is any positive from this year’s Arizona team, it is that they have defended the pass very well. Cal passed for only 94 yards against Arizona, which is the third time they have held a team to under 100 yards this season. The Wildcats are allowing just 182.4 yards passing per game, which is 2nd in the Pac-12 and 14th in the nation. Also, Arizona logged four sacks and five quarterback hurries against the Bears, as their pass rush has improved the past three games (10 sacks in the last games vs just eight in the first six games). The defense as a whole forced six three-and-outs against the Bears while also not allowing a touchdown.





Arizona question mark: Offensive production

It is difficult to win games if you cannot score points, and the Wildcats have struggled mightily this season, averaging just 16.0 points per game. This ranks 125th in the nation and last in the Pac-12. Arizona is averaging 215.2 yards passing and 137.2 rushing yards per game, ranking 86th and 90th in the country, respectively. Not surprisingly, the Wildcats only have eight passing touchdowns (along with 16 interceptions) and five rushing touchdowns on the season. Coming off a stellar performance against Stanford, Utah’s defense should be another stiff test for Arizona.





Arizona X-factor: Defensive efficiency

Looking at it on paper, a stellar defensive effort and some luck in the turnover battle will probably be Arizona’s only chance at making this a close game. Statistically, Arizona’s defense has been a bright spot for them. In addition to the pass defense notes above, Arizona is holding opponents to just 36.2% on third down conversions this season (40th in nation). For comparison, Utah is converting on 44.9% of their third downs, 31st in the country. If there is an area that Arizona might be able to garner some advantage, it could be on third down. However, when Utah gets in the red zone, one might as well start chalking up points, as Arizona is tied for the worst red zone defense in the nation, allowing 96.3% of red zone trips to result in points. However, Utah is only converting 79.2% of its red zone trips into points this season, good for 97th in the nation. Third downs and the red zone, key situational football moments, could be interesting points to watch if Utah struggles to convert.





Prediction: Utah 45, Arizona 9



