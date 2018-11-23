Once again our fallible human minds and emotions seem to recall more negative experiences than positive when thinking of past interactions. Even though it has been a while since they have beaten us, in football, we tend to hang on and seek revenge anyway. We all easily recall what we need to kindle the hatred; the groin punches, BYU being rated the dirtiest team in the country, Max Hall comments, Lenny Gomes comments (and the subsequent shirt my grandfather had made), and uphill climb as players and fans to obtain respect from the other side (which still isn't there, at least in my vengeful focused mind). Like the Hatfields and the McCoy's, we seem to let our hatred define and drive us, which is not always good, but is comfortable for some to continue to live with, as it has always been that way.

It is hard to find another rivalry title that reaches the magnitude that phrase incites. Even though it is not promoted as such anymore, it is still how many of us that suffered through the decades of losing to them, still see it. "Us vs. Them" may make a lot of people uncomfortable, but let's be honest, it is what it is. This game draws a hard line in the sand, and not only leads to a year of bragging rights at work, church, family parties, and now on social chat sites, but it still reflects a "big brother vs. little brother" feel. It commonly has led to the title "BEST FOOTBALL IN THE STATE". (Weber and USU, I see ya!)Private vs. Public institutions, honor code vs. none, blue vs. red, Salt Lake County vs. Utah County, and the smugness both sides hate to hear and see the other ooze for the year following the outcome, are at stake. Well, at least in our fallible human minds we believe so, and emotion is hard to reason with, which leads me to....

I know, I know....the objective, national playoff formula, and dare I say "new school" view of the rivalry you have is contrary to my subjective, “old school,” emotionally driven perspective. However, as I totally understand where you are coming from, and really cannot counterpoint all the views of Ute fans, I will agree to disagree.

Here we are, on the eve of what I still consider the annual defining moment of the University of Utah football year. We play the Team Down South tomorrow, and I can feel the energy of decades, even a century, building up within me, as if I had to put on the ten pounds of plastic with intent to harm opponents.





3. Who Else?

No matter who our new in-conference rival ends up being, it will never match the impact of being able to gloat at work, with neighbors, at school, at church, in your softball rec league or curling club (shout out to my fellow sweepers), and pretty much anywhere else you go, as both teams reach is far and wide within our state borders.





4. Personal Vendetta

Some of these kids, even more so for local players, find motivation because they were not pursued as aggressively by the other team, during recruitment. Interpreting it as "they don't see me as being very good", or even "they think THAT guy is better?!?!?!".

This is, by far, my biggest dog in the fight, a personal vendetta, which started for me at a very young age. Being a Ute fan in the 80's was just like being the only ethnically diverse student in my elementary school; somewhat very lonely.

It came with teasing, finding out I couldn't play with certain kids, or not allowed into a classmates house, being told I was wrong, don't belong, and even being told my differences (skin color and team choice) were due to an evil influence. Playing recess football, no one wanted to call the team the Utes, always the Cougs. The media loved them, and splattered blue all over the papers and broadcasts, constantly, as if attempting to brainwash those within this valley that did indeed bleed red. Hell, even a large majority of my family leaned blue and teased me to the point I hated family parties. Teachers, as well, made sure they mentioned their disapproval of my team choice.

When we did win the Rice Bowl, in '88, it was "just a fluke", they said. I learned a huge sportsmanship lesson that game when my favorite Ute of all time, Eddie Johnson, gave a high-five to a Cougar cheerleader. I realized then that I may have been naive and tunnel-visioned, and I grew as an athlete and a person. That happiness didn't last long. Topped off by, and I will admit, a fantastic coach in LaVell, at the time, it seemed it would never change. (I will admit, I actually mooned LaVell from the passenger seat, years later, while passing him on the freeway. I had at that point, previously shaken his hand, and had great conversations with him off the gridiron...but I couldn't resist).

Then came Ron McBride.

He spoke about the rivalry as if he understood the pain, and seemed to genuinely care about ending our suffering, not only as Ute fans but as Cougar rivals. Then '93 happened. I watched their fans throw water bottles and pennies into our cheerleaders cheer funnels, injuring some of them. My grandmother got in a fight on the way into the stadium, as someone keyed our car. The constant howls and taunts in that place, as we walked in our red. When we won that game, and I rushed the field, I did not know I would be shaking the hands of my future teammates, but it was the start of feeling vindicated for a lot of things I had associated as being caused by, "them".

Then I became a Ute, and it was literally "We have to beat THEM, win as many other games as possible, and win a bowl"; in that order. I cannot tell you the fire that burned in my heart leading up to that game. THIS WAS IT, my destiny, to beat them in Rice Stadium, as the common comparative underdog. I drove around my old neighborhoods that week, past my elementary school, past those houses of classmates, and it was easy to remember the magnitude of this game, personally and within football.

Fast forward past a cold and magical game, which was against the dirtiest and most vulgar trash talkers that I have ever played against or even have heard, to this day. I finished a post-game interview more quickly than they wanted, so I could sprint to the end zone, shimmy up the post and tear down those goal posts. It wasn't just the posts that came down that day, but we also ripped apart the stranglehold on the valley, turning this valley a permanent RED base!

Never mind ‘95, when our bus pulled into their stadium hours before kickoff, and their very “motivated” fans lined up making a human tunnel from our bus to the locker room, taunting us and me specifically by name, with not so kind words or well wishes.

I do have to thank those and all the other fans from that day for giving me one of the most emotionally charged and rewarding moments I ever experienced as an athlete....when they booed me. I tell my students, nothing, and I mean NOTHING (okay, my boys being born too) has ever given me as big of a smile while covering me completely with goosebumps (still happens when I think about it) like that day. When they announced me as the returner, and the entire stadium rained: ”BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO”

Circumstances dictate priorities, and emotions are a common driving forces when dealing with frustrations and hurt. Yeah, my emotions may not be as valid anymore, and definitely don't have the same hold on me as they did when I was younger, but for those of you out there that have an emotional connection to beating the Team Down South, this game will always be THE HOLY WAR RIVALRY, and will reside in our hearts, for life.

In closing, and I appreciate if you are still reading this, I am intentionally more civil and compassionate towards those that do not share the same favorite team choice as myself. It honestly had dripped unitentionally, but understandably, into my boys. Their comments about “that car with that sticker” made me rethink the value of the emotions I have harbored for so long.

Yet, I'll never forget when the tide turned, and what it took to get there, and what it has taken since then, to become what UTE football is today. Also, why I get butterflies the whole week of this game, and why I get nauseous while driving past the south point of the mountain.

GO UTES!!!!



