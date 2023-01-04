



Utah wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis is heading home to Starkville, MS. Bumphis is the No. 2 leading receiver all-time for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and tasked with the difficult job of replacing the legend, Mike Leach, new coach Zach Arnett is assembling his new staff and the Utah wide receivers coach made too much sense.

In two years at Utah, Bumphis had a positive impact on the receivers room, despite it not always showing in the games. He’s beloved by his players. His impact was also felt on the recruiting trail recently, as he landed four-star receiver Mikey Matthews, who has been blowing up during the Under Armour All-American week.

Utah will immediately get to work on finding Bumphis’ replacement, as they look to further improve from his positive tenure.

A familiar name that immediately comes to mind to potentially fill the vacancy is former Urban Meyer assistant Billy Gonzales, who coached at Utah for 2003-04. Since his time at Utah, he’s accumulated three NCAA titles as an assistant. It also wouldn't hurt Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham to test the water with a call to Ute and NFL legend, Steve Smith Sr.

Below is Bumphis’ farewell to Ute Nation.



