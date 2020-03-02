The 1976 hit, "The boys are back in town" blared from the speakers as the Utah football team ran to the practice field for the first official practice of 2020. Football is back and there are going to be a lot of new faces that will become household names for Utah fans.

Theme of the day: Unanswered questions.

This year is full of questions on the offensive side of the ball. At the top of the list is: who will replace the reps and experience of the Hallendale Trio? We're not going to have an answer for this or any other major questions on day one but it's still fun to speculate.





First off, who will replace the impressive senior year from Tyler Huntley, who became a lot more than just the running threat most assumed he was? The Utes have two high profile transfers in Cam Rising coming from Texas and Jake Bentley from South Carolina.





Next, which running back from the talented group will take the snaps from an all-time Utah great Zack Moss? The Utes have a trio of backs with in-game experience in Jordan Wilmore, TJ Green, and Devin Brumfield. Asked about the impact of the transfer of Devantae Henry-Cole, Kyle Whittingham said, "It takes one guy out of the mix. The competition is wide open."





Lastly, the absence of experience from receiver Demari Simpkins can't be understated. The Utes will need some standouts from their young receiver corps to produce this fall if they have any hope of representing the South for the third straight year in the Pac-12 championship.



