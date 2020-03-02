Offensive Report: 3/2
The 1976 hit, "The boys are back in town" blared from the speakers as the Utah football team ran to the practice field for the first official practice of 2020. Football is back and there are going to be a lot of new faces that will become household names for Utah fans.
Theme of the day: Unanswered questions.
This year is full of questions on the offensive side of the ball. At the top of the list is: who will replace the reps and experience of the Hallendale Trio? We're not going to have an answer for this or any other major questions on day one but it's still fun to speculate.
First off, who will replace the impressive senior year from Tyler Huntley, who became a lot more than just the running threat most assumed he was? The Utes have two high profile transfers in Cam Rising coming from Texas and Jake Bentley from South Carolina.
Next, which running back from the talented group will take the snaps from an all-time Utah great Zack Moss? The Utes have a trio of backs with in-game experience in Jordan Wilmore, TJ Green, and Devin Brumfield. Asked about the impact of the transfer of Devantae Henry-Cole, Kyle Whittingham said, "It takes one guy out of the mix. The competition is wide open."
Lastly, the absence of experience from receiver Demari Simpkins can't be understated. The Utes will need some standouts from their young receiver corps to produce this fall if they have any hope of representing the South for the third straight year in the Pac-12 championship.
Key moment:
Taking the first snaps of Spring practice was last year's backup signal caller Drew Lisk which came as a surprise to those in the media pit. Next up was Rising who was forced to sit out all of last year by the NCAA. Taking the third set of snaps was Bentley who many people project will be the starter come fall. This was likely to reinforce the point to the team that you have to earn every rep no matter where you come from.
Standout performers:
Much of practice was indoors and shut off to media and the offensive reps that we were allowed to see were very vanilla as it was the first practice of spring. Despite these limitations, Whittingham said that of the trip of quarterbacks it was Rising who impressed. He said, "Rising had the most control of the offense." When asked about what has helped him the most, Rising attributed his knowledge of the offense to coordinator Andy Ludwig. Rising said that during each home game last season he was in the press box alongside and learning from Ludwig.
Quote of the day:
When asked about the quarterback competition, Rising stated that, "Iron sharpens Iron so let's just fly around and play some good ole' American football"