O’Toole Emerging as Intriguing Defensive Weapon for Utah





With fall camp well under way at the University of Utah, Connor O’Toole is acclimating to his new position from receiver to defensive end. The switch was made due to his own request, and he’s excelled ever since.

“It’s been good so far, good transition over from the spring,” said O’Toole. “I’m just trying to keep getting better, just chipping away day by day.”

While making such a drastic shift, O’Toole has enjoyed soaking it all in and learning from a talented group of defensive ends. He may be drinking from a fire hose, but according to O’Toole, everyone from coaches Lewis Powell and Luther Elliss, to players like Miki Suguturaga, Gabe Reid, Jonah Elliss, and Van Fillinger, have all been instrumental in his progress.

“It’s a family atmosphere so everyone comes together and helps everyone out,” he said.

The reason O’Toole asked to make the switch is that it became a battle to keep his weight down. According to O’Toole, his current is one that he’s comfortable at. His weight gain over the offseason, is a perfect indication on why he seemed the change. Gaining a significant amount of weight can be difficult for several college athlete, but not O’Toole.

“I was about 210 at the end of January and I’m 243 now, so that’s been good,” he said. “I’m working with Lisa, our nutritionist, to put on the right weight and stay in shape, keeping the endurance going and what not.”

What’s even more impressive about the weight gain, is that O’Toole has maintained his speed, being officially clocked at a 4.5 40. Combine that with Ellis, who also runs a 4.5 40, that could cause headaches for opposing offenses.

With just under three weeks before the season opener against Florida, O’Toole says he’s laser focused on becoming well situated as a defensive end. The opener can wait, he’s just focused on the tasks in front of him.

“I’m working on my pass rush moves and trying to get off the ball quicker. Being lighter in the spring didn’t help me in the run game. I’m trying to be sturdier in the run game and working on my hands,” he said. “I’m just trying to focus on camp, when the season comes, it comes. But, right now I’m just staying focused on fall camp and chipping away at getting better.”

Despite his inexperience as a defensive end, O’Toole figures to be a crucial part of the rotation, just based off of his raw abilities. The Utes have high expectations nationally and a target on their backs, but the sophomore knows him and his teammates will have to prove their worth on the field.

“Preseason rankings don’t really mean much,” claimed O’Toole. “Coach Scalley always says no one puts their preseason stuff on their resume. Try not to look at it, try to stay focused, and try to keep the noise within the building and go from there. The only one that matters is the end of the season.”

For the Utes to fulfill those high expectations, O’Toole could turn out to be a crucial piece to the defensive puzzle.



