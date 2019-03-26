2020 Utah HS Prospects to Watch
Even though signing day is still months away and we've only just begun spring ball, it's never too early to start thinking about how the next recruiting class could shape up. The Utes will need to ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news