



Utes set for battle vs. #11 Penn State in Pasadena

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 8 University of Utah Football program is Rose Bowl bound for the second straight year after winning back-to-back Pac-12 Championships. The Utes will take on No. 11 Penn State on Monday, Jan. 2 for the 109th Rose Bowl at 2 p.m. PT/3 p.m. MT.





THE GAME

The Utes and the Nittany Lions will faceoff for the first time in program history with Utah currently holding 10 wins all-time against the Big Ten.





GOING BOWLING

For the 14th time under head coach Kyle Whittingham, the Utes became bowl eligible and will head to its fourth New Year's Six Bowl – including in back-to-back years with its appearances in the Rose Bowl. The Utes are 17-7 all-time in bowl games with Whittingham holding an 11-4 record, which ranks second among active coaches and inside the top-10 all-time.





Utah's New Year's Six History:

2005 Fiesta Bowl: Utah 35, Pittsburgh 7

2009 Sugar Bowl: Utah 31, Alabama 17

2022 Rose Bowl: Ohio State 48, Utah 45





RUN IT BACK

The Utes are coming off their second straight Pac-12 title, beating top-10 teams two years in a row to claim the top spot in the league. Utah is just the third team in Pac-12 history to win consecutive title games, joining Stanford (2012, '13) and Oregon (2019, '20).





CULTURE CHECK

Utah has now won 28 overall conference championships in football with Whittingham leading the Utes to three of them (MWC, 2008; Pac-12, 21, '22). The Utes also have seven 10-win seasons under Whittingham which includes three of the last four seasons.

Utah has nine consecutive winning seasons, dating back to 2014, finishing in the win column in 16 of Whittingham's 18 years as head coach.





IN THE POLLS

Utah finished at No. 8 in the Final College Football Playoff poll, the seventh time in program history to appear in the final CFP Poll. It is the highest final ranking the Utes have received after finishing at No. 11 in 2019 and 2021.





TICKETS

Tickets to the Rose Bowl will be sold through priority windows based on annual contribution to the Crimson Club. Ticket limits are not guaranteed and subject to change. The ticket office will coordinate with the Rose Bowl Game to secure as many tickets as possible and anticipates being able to offer tickets to Crimson Club members at annual giving levels 11-1, just as in 2021.

For more information fans can reach out to the Utah Ticket Office at 801-581-8849 (call or text) or to their assigned development officer.