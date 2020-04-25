The University of Utah continued their impressive run on 2020 NFL Draft picks in the sixth round with the no. 197 pick, as the Detroit Lions selected Utah defensive tackle John Penisini.





Utah Career Highlights



A two year starter and two time Second-Team All Pac-12 selection, his stat line was identical during his junior and senior seasons, both with: 38 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks.At 6-foot-1 and 318 pounds, Penisini also proved himself to be a durable assets, who wasn’t subbed out for very often as a senior.

While others got the headlines, Penisini did all of the quiet dirty work, something that’s never easy to replace and a valuable asset to have.





PFF Stats

JR- 84.0 overall, 83.2 Run D, 74.8 Pass Rush

SR- 81.5 overall, 90.6 Run D, 65.0 Pass Rush





Pros and Cons

Penisini is a beast against the run and can occasionally force his way into the pocket. Quite honestly, he doesn’t get enough credit being a linchpin of the Utes defensive line.

He’s known more as a run-stuffer than he is for any pass rushing ability, so that’s something he’ll want to try and improve early on with refining his moves and footwork.





What Penisini brings to the NFL

As of now, Penisini will find most of his reps on obvious rushing downs, such as short yardage situations. He may not be more than a career backup and spot starter, but what he does well against the run, he does really well.



