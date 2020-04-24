The University of Utah will have an elite offensive talent to look forward to in the NFL again, as their all-time rushing leader, Zack Moss was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, no. 86 overall.





Utah Career Highlights

Moss was an essential piece to the Utes success on offense in all four of his seasons as a Ute. In 2019 he was a PFF First-Team All-American, the Pac-12’s Offensive Player of the Year, and First-Team All Pac-12 selection. He was also listed as a semi-finalist for the Doak Walker award (given to the top running back in college football annually) and also the Maxwell award (Most Outstanding Player in college football). In 2019, Moss led the Utes and the Pac-12 with 235 carries and 1,416 yards on the ground with 15 touchdowns. He was also notably third on the team in receptions with 28 and had 388 receiving yards with two touchdown grabs.

During his 2018 campaign he was a Second-Team All Pac-12 selection, despite only playing in nine games before a season-ending injury—a season in which he had 179 carries for 1,076 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 2017 campaign,he totaled 214 carries for 1,173 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.





PFF Stats

FR- 59.1 overall, 59.4 running, 78.2 blocking, 51.4 receivingSO- 82.1 overall, 84.5 running, 73.5 blocking, 58.6 receivingJR- 84.9 overall, 88.9 running, 78.2 blocking, 48.3 receivingSR- 91.5 overall, 91.7 running, 67.3 blocking, 78.8 receiving (91.5 is #1 overall score for HB in 2019, and 91.7 running is #3 behind Etienne and CE-H)





Pros and Cons

Moss is a multi-dimensional runner as he is able to be a tremendous back on the ground with his shiftiness and quickness, but is also a weapon out of the backfield in the passing game. This is a guy that had three 1,000 yard rushing seasons for the Utes and was a major reason why they were successful on the ground. He has elite vision and patience, allowing running lanes to develop. His skill set allows him to shake and bounce off of defenders with his elusiveness and he’s begun to show surprising speed at the second level to break away from defenders. After tweaking his hamstring at the NFL Combine and still fighting through the 40-yard dash, he ran a 4.5 40 at an organized Pro Day.

With the amount of carries Moss has taken throughout his college career the con to his game might be how durable is he? How long can he last? Also, while he showed breakaway speed at the college level, he’ll need to prove he can do it at the speed of the NFL. Other than that, Moss plays at a very high level and he’s not the type to baby any injuries, instead choosing to play through them and still compete at a high level. It’s that toughness that made him appealing to some many teams, despite the injuries.





What Moss brings to the NFL

Moss is a guy that can come in and contribute right away. He’s also someone that will be a great influence in the locker room and has the personality and work ethic to be a future captain. If the NFL game can slow down for him early on, the every-down back will bring a great blend of punishing power and shiftiness. One key trait that will help Moss thrive in the NFL is his balance and his ability to take hits and stay in stride. He was a major reason for the success on the ground and in the receiving game during his time in Salt Lake City. Expect Moss to have a long and successful career in the NFL and he’s going down in history as one of the greatest Utes of all-time.



