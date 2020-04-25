It took longer than expected, but with the no. 179 pick in the fifth round, the Dallas Cowboys selected the University of Utah’s all-time sack leader, defensive end Bradlee Anae. It’s a pick that will likely go down as a steal, five years from now.





Utah Career Highlights:

Anae was a Third-Team Associated Press All-American in 2019 and a two-time Pac-12 First-Team member. Anae led the Utes in sacks three consecutive years and would finish his career with the most sacks in team history with 30. He was the defensive winner of the Morris Trophy, an award given to the most dominant defensive lineman in the conference as voted on by the opposing offensive linemen.





PFF Stats

SO- 73.2 overall, 64.6 Run D, 76.6 Pass Rush

JR- 83.2 overall, 84.8 Run D, 79.1 Pass Rush

SR- 74.6 overall, 65.0 Run D, 88.1 Pass Rush





Pros and Cons

Anae is an outstanding pass rusher—one of the best in this draft. He possesses a quick first step off the ball. He’s able to extend his arm into the block if he needs to set the edge and has a number of punch/pull techniques to get around a pass blocker. When Anae gets to the quarterback, he is looking for the strip sack.

Despite having the physical tools to be a dominant presence in the run game, Anae wasn’t nearly as impactful in that aspect of football as he was rushing the passer. This could be attributed to inconsistent effort or inability to hold off drive-blocking tackles. Either way Anae will need to improve his results in the run-game to become an every down player in the NFL.





What Anae brings to the NFL

Arguably the two most important positions in the NFL are the quarterback and the one who pressures the quarterback. Anae could be that playmaking pass-rushing specialist every team needs. He can play as an edge rushing OLB in the 3-4 or put his hand in the dirt and get after the quarterback. When Anae is in the presence of the quarterback, his ability to create turnovers will be game-changing.



