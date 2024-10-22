New Utah OC Bajakian Ready to Lead

Following the departure of longtime Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, head coach Kyle Whittingham named Mike Bajakian Utah’s interim offensive coordinator. The transition came after the Utes suffered their third straight loss, with a struggling offensive to blame. A seasoned coordinator, Bajakian met with media members to discuss his new role and plans for the team.

“It’s been a whirlwind, that’s for sure,” Bajakian remarked. “There’s a lot of emotions that play into it - on the part of staff, the part of our players, and obviously, personally.”

Bajakian joined Utah’s coaching staff this season as senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach, specifically to work alongside Ludwig. Reflecting on his time with the now former offensive coordinator, Bajakian expressed his deep appreciation.

“I’m thankful to Andy Ludwig for being the impetus in me being here,” he said. “He’s an elite coach. I came to Utah to be part of this wonderful program and to learn from an elite football mind. He and his wife Jill have been so great to me and my family.”

A 29-year coaching veteran, Bajakian most recently served as Northwestern’s offensive coordinator from 2020-23. Under his leadership, Northwestern’s offense fluctuated, with an average of 22.1 points per game in 2023, though dipping to 13.8 points per game in 2022. After David Braun was named Northwestern’s permanent head coach, Bajakian was let go, opening the door for his opportunity with the Utes.

In head coach Kyle Whittingham’s press conference, he explained the decision to appoint Bajakian, citing his extensive coaching experience. “He comes with a strong resume and has been a playcaller a lot of years and so he was, in the circumstances and situation we’re in, the obvious choice to finish out the season with and then again, we’ll reevaluate at the end and decide what direction we’re going to go,” Whittingham said.

As for Bajakian’s offensive philosophy, he remained pragmatic but lighthearted.

“(If you’re) talking to the people down in Houston, we’re going to (run) wishbone triple-option, change things up schematically; heard it’s been effective,” Bajakian joked. “Listen, the system is the system. There will obviously be tweaks, but we’ll address those as they come.”

Bajakian acknowledged the limitations of what can be changed mid-season but emphasized trust in his coaching staff and their collective input in getting the team back to its winning ways.

“I don’t think there’s a magic potion that is going to fix things,” he said. “We had a team meeting today and stressed buying in, and stressed that the little things make the biggest difference.”

He likened his approach to improving in football to a simple but effective method in golf.

“I equate it to golfing—I’m not much of a golfer myself, but the easiest way to shave strokes off your game is to work on putting,” he explained. “So, for us, we’re going to emphasize doing the little things, from our effort to our physicality, to trying to change things with our passion and energy.”

Bajakian also highlighted his main focus is the players.

“Years ago, I think I heard Bob Stoops at a convention once say, ‘We as coaches exist because of the kids and for the kids,’” he said. “So, our primary concern is how do we nurture these players and how do we get back to our winning ways. It’s exciting, but definitely a little emotional.”

One of the key priorities will be helping quarterback Isaac Wilson find his rhythm after some recent struggles. He emphasized the importance of working to the young quarterback’s strengths and keeping things simple as Wilson continues to develop.

“Isaac is a smart player, he’s driven, he’s dedicated, and he works really hard,” Bajakian said. “He’s got a lot of arm talent, a lot of athletic ability. As a freshman, he’s still learning, but shoot, I’m 50 years old and have been coaching for 29 years, and I’m still learning. We’ll play to his strengths. I won’t tip too much about what may or may not change, but we’re going to tailor things tohis skillset and mentality.”