UteNation - New 2020 Pac-12 Football Schedule Released

New 2020 Pac-12 Football Schedule Released
With the Pac-12 season back on and officially set to kick off on November 6, the conference released the new schedule on Saturday, as the University of Utah will open at Rice-Eccles Stadium with Arizona and play their crossover game against the Oregon State Beavers.
The toughest part of the schedule is likely to be back-to-back games in late November against USC and at Arizona State—the two early favorites to compete for the Pac-12 South.
The Utes may have a young team, but this schedule sets up nicely, as they look to defend the Pac-12 South title that they’ve claimed the last two seasons.
Below is Utah’s upcoming schedule along with the conference’s as a whole. Things will get chaotic from the very first week, as USC and Arizona State will face off with a 9AM kickoff.
