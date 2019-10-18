News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-18 14:53:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Most Important Players: Utah vs Arizona State

Andrew Fronce • UteNation
@AFronceRivals
Senior Writer

This Saturday, the Arizona State Sun Devils are coming to town to take on the Utes in what may end up being the most important Pac-12 south matchup for the rest of the season. Both teams sit at 5-1...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}