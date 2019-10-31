News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-31 10:06:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Most Important Players: Utah at Washington

Andrew Fronce • UteNation
@AFronceRivals
Senior Writer

This weekend, the Utes head to Seattle for their biggest match-up of the regular season. A win against Washington, coupled with a USC loss against Oregon, would put Utah in sole possession of first...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}