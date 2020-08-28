UteNation - Moss Impressing in Bills Camp



The University of Utah may not be in action this fall, but that doesn’t mean the weekends for the program and the fans will be completely irrelevant with 29 former Utes currently on NFL training camp rosters. Of course the old vet of the group, Alex Smith, is the one catching national headlines for his unheard of comeback, but it’s another all-time Ute great that’s beginning to put the league on notice. 2019 Pac-12 Offensive MVP and all-time Utah rushing leader Zack Moss has picked up right where he left off in college. After amassing 4,167 career rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns on 712 carries, he’s taken his wrecking ball running approach to Buffalo. Currently in a two-way battle for the lion’s share of carries, Moss is quickly becoming the talk of the Bills’ camp.



Zack Moss had the run of the day, bowling over Dean Marlowe for a nice gain. Moss dropped his shoulder and lowered the boom. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 27, 2020



Of course, being a rookie drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft, Moss isn’t just being handed the starting nod, as second-year back Devin Singletary impressed in 2019 with 5.1 yards per carry, albeit in a limited role. With Frank Gore leaving via free agency, Singletary won’t just have the job handed to him either, although he does has an intriguing NFL track record. Currently though he’s experiencing some struggles that happen to be a strength of Moss... holding on to the football.



Statistical reminder: Zack Moss posted the highest YAC per attempt (4.1) of any FBS RB last season and was RB2 in total missed tackles.



Oh, and he possesses a kung-fu grip. Rarely fumbles. https://t.co/7m1n3VeUFS — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) August 27, 2020