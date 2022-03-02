Looking at Utah’s NFL Draft Combine Snubs





The 2022 NFL Combine is set to get underway this week. After the Utes recent draft history and their Rose Bowl season, you’d expect them to be well represented at this year’s event. However, that is not the case as only linebackers Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell were invited.

Here’s a look at the Utes that were snubbed, as Dustin Birch takes a look at their PFF numbers and UteNation publisher Alex Markham provides his take:





Mika Tafua, defensive end

Mika played 873 snaps this year and was rated 81.5 overall. He was rated 72.4 against the run, 64.0 tackling, and 88.6 pass rushing. He had 74 QB pressures, 48 tackles, 13 TFL, and 9.5 sacks. Of players categorized as “ED” who are draft eligible (SRs and JRs), Mika is the #31 rated player nationally in overall defense rating and the #18 player in pass rush rating. DE also covers OLB in a 3-4 defense. Tafua made the All-Pac-12 First Team Defense in 2021.

Alex Markham’s take: To me, this is the biggest snub for the Utes. His sport’s hernia might have played a factor in this because it takes 6-12 weeks to recover from, on average. Still, you’d think he would have been invited and gone through interviews.





Bam Olaseni, offensive tackle

Bam played 852 snaps, mostly at LT, and was rated 77.0. He was rated 66.6 pass blocking and 79.7 run blocking. His overall grade is 94th among draft-eligible OL. Olaseni made the All-Pac-12 Second Team Offense for 2021.

Alex Markham’s take: The intrigue with Bam lies with his rapid growth towards the end of the season and his size, in which he would have made NFL Combine headlines. Due to his overall track record at Utah over the years, this isn’t a shock.





Nick Ford, offensive Line

Ford played 956 snaps, mostly at C but a bunch at G too. He was rated 71.9 overall, with 64.6 pass blocking and 73.3 run blocking. His overall grade is 166th among draft-eligible OL. Ford made the All-Pac-12 First Team Offense for 2021.

Alex Markham’s take: The 2021 Morris Trophy winner had a rollercoaster year despite being voted the best offensive lineman in the Pac-12 by his peers. He went from being thought of by scouts as a 2-4th round pick in the preseason, to early struggles and being graded out of the draft, to now being a potential mid-rounder.

Still, with someone that’s had a yo-yo of projections, you’d think he’d be invited to the NFL Combine with interviews being a crucial part of his evaluation. Why interviews? Because UteNation has been told that talent evaluators felt that Ford was too focused on things other than football when he began the season struggling.





Britain Covey, wide receiver

Covey played 471 snaps and was rated 79.2 (#33 among draft-eligible WR). He had 52 catches for 514 yards (9.9 ypc) with 3 TD plus 14 rushes for 99 yards (7.1 ypc). He also had 41 kick returns and 29 punt returns with 1 KO returned for a TD and 2 punts returned for a TD (only four players have multiple PR for TD this year). He averaged 14.7 ypa on punt returns. He’s very highly rated as a punt returner (86.2 is #6 in the country this year) but not as much as a kick returner (59.8). Covey was an All-Pac-12 First Team Specialists in 2021.

Alex Markham’s take: Covey was a product of the offensive system and also the fact that he was the only consistent reliable threat out of the Utes receivers. He deserves to be at the NFL Combine and would likely test out as a top receiver for several drills. Regardless of this snub, someone will draft due to his leadership, intangibles, and being a dynamic threat in the return game.





Vonte Davis, safety

Davis played 768 snaps and was rated 73.5 (#63 among draft-eligible safeties). He had 63 tackles, 0.5 TFL, and 1 INT.

Alex Markham’s take: At the start of the season, I would have called him a no-brainer to end up at the NFL Combine. However, his inclusion can’t be justified with only one interception at the free safety position.





Cole Fotheringham, tight end

Cole played 561 snaps and was rated 74.7 (#25 among draft-eligible TE). He had 15 catches for 128 yards (8.5 ypc). He was mostly used as a blocker, with 421 of his snaps either pass blocking or run blocking. He’s rated 76.0 as a pass blocker (#15 among draft-eligible TE) and 76.5 as a run blocker (#20 among draft-eligible TE).

Alex Markham’s take: As one of—if not the best—blocking tight end in this year’s draft class, you’d think the NFL would want him to showcase his other skills, especially when he’s proven himself to be a reliable safety blanket in the Utah system.

Out of all of Utah’s NFL Combine snubs, Fotheringham might be the best bet to have the longest NFL career, as his game translates perfectly to the next level.



