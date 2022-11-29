On Tuesday, the University of Utah’s Clark Phillips was named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the best defensive back in college football. The other finalists are Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson of TCU and Devon Witherspoon, Jr. of Illinois.

Phillips has lived up to the hype ever since coming to Utah as a four-star 6.0 rated cornerback and the No. 67 rated player overall in the 2020 class. It was a huge recruiting win for Utah, as the former Ohio State commit flipped despite the best efforts of the Buckeyes’ staff right before signing day.

The 2021 All Pac-12 selection is bound to be honored by the conference again, as he leads the nation with six interceptions.

Below are the PFF ratings on how each of the three finalists stand out with against each other.