Looking Ahead to Utah's 2020 Draft Class
The 2019 NFL Draft is in the books. For the 10th year in a row, and for 14 out of the last 15 years, the Utes had at least one player selected in the draft. In fact, there were five that had their names called, as Marquise Blair, Cody Barton, Mitch Wishnowsky, Matt Gay, and Jackson Barton all joined an ever-growing fraternity of University of Utah alumni that have gone on to play in the league.
Despite a good showing in this year’s draft, Utah’s 2019 draft class could have been even better if a group of impact underclassmen had decided to declare early. Though Leki Fotu, Zack Moss, Bradlee Anae, and Julian Blackmon almost certainly would have been drafted had they left after their junior year, if they stay healthy and play well this year, their stock should improve even more for the 2020 draft. Here’s an early look at some of the guys that could be off to the NFL next year.
Jaylon Johnson, CB
Johnson may be the best player on an extremely talented Utah team. In his freshman year, he split starting duties with Casey Hughes, before taking over as a full-time starter as a sophomore. One of the most highly-rated signees in the history of the Utah football program, Johnson has lived up to his billing, and even as a sophomore, he was one of the best corners in the Pac-12. Now a junior, he might be the top DB in the entire conference, and with another good year, he could be looking at a first round rating. Johnson has a rare blend of natural athletic talent and laser-focused work ethic that has helped him to succeed at an extremely high level early on in his collegiate career.
Zack Moss, RB
Moss very realistically could have entered the draft following his junior year, and despite suffering a knee injury that caused him to miss the last six games of the 2018 season, he likely would have been taken no later than the fourth round. However, Moss felt that he had unfinished business at Utah, and decided to come back to hopefully put an exclamation point on what has already been a solid college career. He has everything you want in an NFL running back: size, power, vision, speed, pass catching ability, a willingness to pass protect, and a drive to succeed. Though you don't see many running backs taken in the first round anymore, If Moss stays healthy for his senior year and matches his production from the last two seasons, he could be off the board early on day two.
Leki Fotu, DT
It's a little difficult to project where Fotu will go in the draft, because he's got the size and athleticism of a first round defensive tackle, but he'll need to continue to polish his game as a senior. Fotu was good in his first year as a starter in 2018, but he has the physical ability to be elite. If he can continue on the trajectory that he established last year, and prove that he can consistently disrupt plays by both eating space and penetrating the backfield, there's a very real possibility that Fotu could challenge Johnson as the first Ute to hear his name called in the 2020 draft.
John Penisini, DT
Though Penisini doesn’t have the same sheer size and freakish athleticism as his fellow starter on the interior of the defensive line, he was actually the higher-graded player of the two in 2018. Penisini is a smart player who knows how to penetrate into the backfield and disrupt plays using good technique and his brute strength. Though he may not have the same ceiling as Fotu, he appears to have the ability to be a solid contributor on an NFL defensive line.
Julian Blackmon, S
Blackmon has been a great cornerback for the Utes over the last two years, but as he showed in spring ball, he has the potential and skill set to be an elite safety. In spring, he looked like a natural and showed off some very impressive ball skills as he seemed to make an interception or two nearly every practice. With his speed and coverage skills, not to mention having been selected to the Pac-12 second team two years in a row, Blackmon should be near the top of everyone's preseason All Pac-12 list. He still needs to prove it on the field, but in practices, Blackmon did a lot of things that reminded onlookers of another former Utah great, Marcus Williams. If Blackmon plays up to his potential, he could be off the board early in the second round.
Bradlee Anae, DE
Although Anae isn't quite as big as the prototypical NFL defensive end, he could easily be the next guy in the mold of Trevor Reilly, Nate Orchard, or Kylie Fitts, that played defensive end in college but lines up at outside linebacker at the next level. Anae has already made his mark on the Pac-12, and led the league in sacks last season, which helped him earn first team All-Conference honors. With his explosive first step and relentless motor in pursuit of the quarterback, Anae is a dangerous pass rusher, but his run defense has also steadily improved year by year. If he can continue to improve his game in that area, Anae’s versatility and athleticism should catch the eye of plenty of scouts and make him a lot of money next year.
Manny Bowen, LB
Bowen was arguably the biggest addition of the offseason for the Utes, and though he’ll only have one year to show what he can do as a Ute, he has already flashed plenty of potential on the field at his previous school, Penn State. Had Bowen stayed at Penn State, he would have been a starter for them in 2019, but the Nittany Lions’ loss is Utah’s gain. Bowen has the size and athleticism of a prototypical NFL linebacker, and turned heads all throughout Utah’s spring camp. If he has the type of year that he’s capable of, it’s not far-fetched to think that Bowen could also be off the board in the first three rounds.
Francis Bernard, LB
Bernard was another nice transfer addition for the Utes, as he landed at Utah last year after transferring from BYU. Though he’s not quite as tall and rangy as Bowen, Bernard has shown that with his instincts, athleticism, and hard-nosed style of play, he is a legitimate NFL prospect. His production has been there, too, as he was third on the team in tackles in his only year of playing linebacker for BYU, and tallied 38 tackles and five tackles for loss last year, despite playing behind two NFL linebackers in Cody Barton and Chase Hansen. Bernard will need to step up and show that he can thrive as a full-time starter for the Utes in his final year of eligibility, but if he can do that, it’s likely that an NFL combine invite could be in his future.
Darrin Paulo, OL
Paulo is Utah’s best chance of having an offensive lineman drafted again in 2020, as most of his fellow starters will be underclassmen or first-year players. Paulo has proven that he’s a very capable tackle after starting on the right side for the Utes for two years straight, however, his ceiling may be even higher as a guard. Even at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, Paulo looks incredibly lean for an offensive lineman, and has the rare frame and body type that NFL scouts drool over when evaluating linemen. With that size and athleticism, as long as Paulo has another solid year with consistent play, he should get looks from the NFL.
Dark Horses
Orlando Umana has the versatility to play both center and guard, and he excelled as Utah's starting center when given an opportunity last season, after Lo Falemaka went down with an injury. Now, he's firmly entrenched in the starting lineup, and though he'll only be a junior in 2019, he has already turned heads in his Utah career, and should be one of Utah's best offensive linemen this season. If Umana can earn All Pac-12 honors and help lead the Utes to a Rose Bowl berth, he may have a decision to make at the end of his junior season.
Javelin Guidry is in a similar boat. There's no doubt that he has NFL speed, and his coverage has generally been solid in the two years that he's played for the Utes. While he may not earn quite as much attention as guys like Johnson or Blackmon, if Guidry can take the next step as a junior, he may be yet another Ute defensive back that gets drafted in 2020. Teams will fall in love with his speed.
Finally, Britain Covey is another guy who could consider an early exit, as he's already older than the typical college senior, due to having served an LDS mission. Covey is probably the longest shot to leave early, as his smaller stature raises questions about how he could stand up against hits from NFL defensive backs. However, there's no question that he's the best receiver currently on Utah's roster, and if he were to get a shot, he'd undoubtedly make the most of it.
Others who could potentially be drafted
There are a number of other seniors who could hear their names called in the later rounds, but they need to show out in 2019 if they want to get enough attention from NFL scouts to earn a combine invite. That group includes Josh Nurse, Tareke Lewis, Tyler Huntley, and Demari Simpkins.