The 2019 NFL Draft is in the books. For the 10th year in a row, and for 14 out of the last 15 years, the Utes had at least one player selected in the draft. In fact, there were five that had their names called, as Marquise Blair, Cody Barton, Mitch Wishnowsky, Matt Gay, and Jackson Barton all joined an ever-growing fraternity of University of Utah alumni that have gone on to play in the league.

Despite a good showing in this year’s draft, Utah’s 2019 draft class could have been even better if a group of impact underclassmen had decided to declare early. Though Leki Fotu, Zack Moss, Bradlee Anae, and Julian Blackmon almost certainly would have been drafted had they left after their junior year, if they stay healthy and play well this year, their stock should improve even more for the 2020 draft. Here’s an early look at some of the guys that could be off to the NFL next year.





Jaylon Johnson, CB

Johnson may be the best player on an extremely talented Utah team. In his freshman year, he split starting duties with Casey Hughes, before taking over as a full-time starter as a sophomore. One of the most highly-rated signees in the history of the Utah football program, Johnson has lived up to his billing, and even as a sophomore, he was one of the best corners in the Pac-12. Now a junior, he might be the top DB in the entire conference, and with another good year, he could be looking at a first round rating. Johnson has a rare blend of natural athletic talent and laser-focused work ethic that has helped him to succeed at an extremely high level early on in his collegiate career.





Zack Moss, RB

Moss very realistically could have entered the draft following his junior year, and despite suffering a knee injury that caused him to miss the last six games of the 2018 season, he likely would have been taken no later than the fourth round. However, Moss felt that he had unfinished business at Utah, and decided to come back to hopefully put an exclamation point on what has already been a solid college career. He has everything you want in an NFL running back: size, power, vision, speed, pass catching ability, a willingness to pass protect, and a drive to succeed. Though you don't see many running backs taken in the first round anymore, If Moss stays healthy for his senior year and matches his production from the last two seasons, he could be off the board early on day two.





Leki Fotu, DT

It's a little difficult to project where Fotu will go in the draft, because he's got the size and athleticism of a first round defensive tackle, but he'll need to continue to polish his game as a senior. Fotu was good in his first year as a starter in 2018, but he has the physical ability to be elite. If he can continue on the trajectory that he established last year, and prove that he can consistently disrupt plays by both eating space and penetrating the backfield, there's a very real possibility that Fotu could challenge Johnson as the first Ute to hear his name called in the 2020 draft.





John Penisini, DT

Though Penisini doesn’t have the same sheer size and freakish athleticism as his fellow starter on the interior of the defensive line, he was actually the higher-graded player of the two in 2018. Penisini is a smart player who knows how to penetrate into the backfield and disrupt plays using good technique and his brute strength. Though he may not have the same ceiling as Fotu, he appears to have the ability to be a solid contributor on an NFL defensive line.





Julian Blackmon, S

Blackmon has been a great cornerback for the Utes over the last two years, but as he showed in spring ball, he has the potential and skill set to be an elite safety. In spring, he looked like a natural and showed off some very impressive ball skills as he seemed to make an interception or two nearly every practice. With his speed and coverage skills, not to mention having been selected to the Pac-12 second team two years in a row, Blackmon should be near the top of everyone's preseason All Pac-12 list. He still needs to prove it on the field, but in practices, Blackmon did a lot of things that reminded onlookers of another former Utah great, Marcus Williams. If Blackmon plays up to his potential, he could be off the board early in the second round.



