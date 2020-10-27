UteNation - Lloyd is a Prime Example of Utah's Superior Player Development





The University of Utah has long been known for their dominant defense, a reputation that goes back nearly 30 years. Ever since the Utes joined the Pac-12, there’s yet another thing they’ve become known for on the national scene: player development. If there’s one player in the Pac-12 era that is a shining example of that, it is junior linebacker and team captain, Devin Lloyd.

Recruited out of Otay Ranch HS in Chula Vista, CA, Lloyd was a 6-foot-3, 215 pound safety that received a late offer from the Utes on his official visit, two weeks before 2017 signing day. To the casual observer—as well as plenty of college coaches—Lloyd was a safety who's film showed nothing eye-popping, but his size. Luckily for Utah's program, their coaches aren’t just casual observers, nor are they lazy evaluators. Instead they look for certain measurables and nuances to a prospects game. Lloyd was the lowest rated player in Utah’s class, a two-star with a 5.4 rating. He came to Utah as a project, the Utes didn’t envision his game as a safety. Instead, they looked at his frame and hoped for him to maintain his athleticism, while growing into a linebacker.

Heading into the 2019 season, Lloyd was a raw prospect who had some jaw-dropping moments in practice. He was viewed as the perfect third linebacker. Then Penn State transfer Manny Bowen shocked everyone by not showing up to fall camp and Lloyd was thrust into a trial-by-fire role as a starter. The thing was, he made the transition look easy and he was well ahead of the expected learning curve. Lloyd went on to start all 14 games at rover linebacker. He led Utah with 91 tackles and was second on the team with 6.5 sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss. He also returned his first interception for a 64-yard touchdown.

Now heading into the 2020 season, Lloyd (6-foot-3 and 230 pounds of solid muscle) suddenly finds himself as the star and the leader of the Utah defense.

"He does an extraordinary job. All of the players on the team trust and respect him, and he has the results to back it up,” said Utah linebackers coach Colton Swan. “He has done a great job in a leadership role as far as bringing guys along. Nobody works harder than Devin. He spends an extraordinary among of time working on the field and off the field. You can find him in the meeting room 24/7, or out on the field perfecting his craft. He is a great leader. We were really happy to have him in our room. He is a great voice for us as coaches, and we expect great things from him this season."

One year after Lloyd answered the call as an inexperienced starter, Swan finds himself in the same situation of finding the starter opposite of Lloyd. That being said, whoever gets the starting nod, will have their job made easier with the star backer playing alongside them.

"Since I've come into the program I've tried to lead by example, but now that the older guys have left I've definitely had to step up as more of a vocal leader as well,” said Lloyd. “It is something I take pride in and I try to do my best at leading vocally and by example."

During his time at Utah, Lloyd has had a lot of guys he’s learned from, including three that are currently playing in the NFL.

“Cody Barton when I first came here, he was a guy that stuck his hand out for me and showed me how to do things the right way – the way we do things at Utah,” he said. “Then Francis Bernard helped me so much last year, helping me improve my game. Also Chase (Hansen), Donavan (Thompson), Sunia (Tauteoli), all of those guys have helped me so much. I just want to thank them because they have done a lot for me."

The three guys competing for the additional starting spot are Andrew Mata’afa, Nephi Sewell and Hayden Furey. All three are guys that Lloyd is happy with, as he calls it a, “close battle.” All three guys have different playing styles and it’s about finding the guy that meshes best with Utah All-American candidate. “Everyone is doing a great job so far," said Lloyd.

Coach Swan himself is cautiously optimistic about their linebacker situation.

"There is really good competition among the guys, and they are fighting for it,” said Swan. “There are definitely some eyebrows being raised as far as the guys competing and fighting for it, so yeah, things are looking great."

Regardless of who starts with Lloyd, you can count on Utah’s player development to have that guy ready and up to the task. Lloyd is a prime example of that development, in which an All-Pac-12 season could turn him into an early round 2021 NFL Draft prospect.



