



The University of Utah has landed a commitment from 2022 local 3-star ATH Aisea Moa out of North Ogden HS. The legacy-Ute is the son of former star Ben Moa, who played for the Utes in the early 2000’s and went on to play in the NFL. Moa has quickly risen as one of the top recruits out west in the 2022 class and is sure to see a ranking boost in the near future.



