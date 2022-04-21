Kump Working His Way Back into Form

Last season the University of Utah struggled with a slow start and injuries to their offensive line. Offensive tackle Jaren Kump was lost to a season-ending injury after starting the first four games. Despite the setback and not being able to physically be on the field, staying mentally strong through the process was essential.





“That was a key factor: taking mental reps last season because obviously I couldn’t take physical ones. Post-injury, taking the mental reps was a key factor that I think really helped me,” said Kump. “Being able to be out there, being able to watch film, watch the games, see the boys being able to do their work, that was good.”





At 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, Kump has the size, strength, and athleticism to be a dominant force in the trenches. Kump was a main fixture on the offensive line in three games at left tackle and one at right tackle last season before the line gained its footing and started to dominate. He was eventually replaced by Bam Olaseni, who went on to earn All-Conference honors. A lot of that eventual dominance came from their stellar run blocking and continuity once most of the guys got healthy.





Kump has complete confidence that the offensive line will continue to do well, despite having to fill the shoes of players like Nick Ford and Olaseni.





“We have some really good, really intelligent guys on the line. People like Paul Maile, Sataoa Laumea, Braeden Daniels, Keaton Bills,” Kump said. “There are other guys who are really smart who will be able to fill in those shoes as well.”





While prepping for the season, Kump says that working on the fundamentals, watching game film, and being mentally prepared are important so the guys are ready to step up whenever needed.





“Coach [Harding] talks about it every day. If you're not starting, you’re one snap away. Kind of like with me; I went down and the next guy was up,” said Kump. “That’s how it is - that’s how important it is to have that 10-12 guy depth, because you never know when the next guy is up.”





Coach Harding has been impressed with the discipline he’s seen in Kump while recovering.





“Jaren has now battled two pretty significant injuries. He’s still out doing anything he can; he’s busting his tail. That’ll be a guy that will be in the mix somewhere - where, I don’t know. That piece of the puzzle is something that we’ve got to solve right away.” Harding said. “But in terms of his attitude, his work ethic - tremendous. He’s going to bust his butt to put himself in a position to be a factor come this fall.”





Currently, Kump has nine career games with the Utes. In 2020, he started all five games at right tackle followed by his game action in 2021 in between battling injuries. While he continues to work on getting healthy, where he’ll start on the line will be determined later on as Coach Harding works through the process of getting players like Kump healthy. One thing is certain: Kump will be a key piece to the puzzle.



