Kincaid Named To John Mackey Award Watch List

Kincaid impresses on and off the field





NEW YORK – University of Utah Football's Dalton Kincaid was named to the 2022 John Mackey Award Watch List today, given annually to the nation's most outstanding tight end.

The award is voted on by the John Mackey Award Selection Committee each year with players on the Watch List exhibiting the traits of a "true tight end" in the style of John Mackey by playing on the interior line with blocking responsibilities.

Entering 2022, Kincaid has 43 career games in Division I football after transferring to Utah in 2020 from San Diego. He earned All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 after playing in all 14 games with 14 starts, recording 36 receptions for 510 yards (14.2 ypc) and eight touchdowns.

Kincaid's 14.2 yards per reception ranked third among tight ends in the Pac-12 while his eight touchdowns ranked third in the Pac-12 overall (first among TEs) and fifth among tight ends in the FBS. He scored at least one touchdown in the final three games of the season.

Kincaid's versatility as a tight end became clear early on in 2021 when he went off for a season-high 75 yards on four catches against Weber State in the season opener, scoring two touchdowns. He also had four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown in Utah's win over Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship game.

The Las Vegas, Nev., native also was named a nominee for the AFCA Good Works Team for his commitment to serving the community. He is an avid volunteer in the Salt Lake community, working directly with autism non-profits, including the Kids on the Move program in Salt Lake City.

NEXT UP

With the Utes set to start fall camp in August, time is ticking down as Utah prepares to head to The Swamp in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Sept. 3 to take on the Florida Gators. The game will air at 5 p.m. MT on ESPN.