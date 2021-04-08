UteNation - Kincaid Emerges as Big Play Threat





Not only does the University of Utah have arguably one of the best tight ends in the country in All-Pac-12 performer Brant Kuithe, they also boast a tight end group that is one of the deepest in all of college football.

Kuithe has a future on Sundays and potentially after the 2021 season. Cole Fotheringham has started 28 of 33 games and is a complete package as a traditional tight end. Then there’s former FCS All-American Dalton Kincaid who transferred to Utah after playing two seasons at the University of San Diego.

Kincaid joined the Utes for the 2020 season and just before the season started, the school won his eligibility battle because his previous FCS only gave out academic scholarships, giving the Utes a loophole.

“Dalton was a great find for us,” said Utah tight ends coach Fred Whittingham. “He did have a lot of success at the University of San Diego at the FCS level. You know, the first goal last year was to get a waiver approved for him to be eligible as a transfer, which we were able to do so he got a lot of great experience.”

In 2020 he played in five games, hauled in one reception for 14 yards and he started one game. While the numbers weren’t what he had been used to, Kincaid used the season as a learning experience.

“I think a lot of it just has to do with time,” said Kincaid. “I think chemistry is a big thing when it has to do with football and just having more time with the guys. Not only the tight end group, but every single position and creating better relationships with them. Then just learning the offense more. Not just knowing the ‘Y’ and the ‘U,’ but more positions and more concepts.”

Additionally, an area that was an unknown that the coaches wanted to see him improve was his blocking.

“The mentality of any great player should be to always be seeking improvement,” said Whittingham. “And, I think all of these guys have that mentality, so there’s always the opportunity to improve in your fundamentals and technique and become better at the things you do. You know, as an offense, it’s our job to put them in a position to be successful on the field and to make explosive plays.”

According to Whittingham, that brief experience in a shortened season is already paying off, as Kincaid is emerging as one of the breakout stars of the Utes 2021 spring camp.

“Now, he’s more comfortable with the offense, and he’s got a lot of talent in both the run game and the passing game,” said Whittingham. “I think we can get Dalton involved as a vertical threat as a tigh end, I think we can get him involved in a number of different ways because he’s got The complete package when it comes to every down to the end.”

The 6-foot-4 and 240 pound junior brings a lot to the table with his size, physicality, speed, athleticism, and to top it all off he had great hands. Because of these attributes, it doesn’t matter where you fall on the depth chart, the coaches will get you involved in the offense as frequently as possible.

The entire Pac-12 knew they already had their hands full with two well-rounded Utah tight ends. Kincaid is about to make their game plans even more of a nightmare.



