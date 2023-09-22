



Following the end of non-conference play the Utes find themselves at 3-0 as they prepare to welcome the Bruins of UCLA to Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

As Cameron Rising’s availability still remains in question, Utah faces a challenging opponent to open up conference play regardless if he returns or not.

Effectively air it out

Through their first three games, the Bruins have allowed a total of 627 yards through the air, compared to only 209 on the ground. The primary reason? UCLA’s corners are just subpar and have surrendered that much aerial offense to a combination of teams such as Coastal Carolina, San Diego State and North Carolina Central.

However, the one redeeming quality of the pass defense is that they’ve only allowed two passing touchdowns and overall, only two of seven red zone trips have been converted.

So what does this mean for the Utes? First of all, go right at the corners. Utilize the receivers and expose their weakness. Additionally, make the yards count. Against UCLA, Coastal Carolina outgained the Bruins 289 to 264 but only scored one touchdown compared to three.

Get after the quarterback and make his life as difficult as possible

The Bruins have now effectively entered the post DTR era in 2023. While that seemed potentially problematic before the season began, freshman quarterback Dante Moore has looked really good in his first three games.

Against non-conference opponents, Moore has posted 615 yards, seven touchdowns and completed 62% of his passes. However, this is a completely different defense from what UCLA has faced so far and Utah needs to make Moore’s life as difficult as possible.

Similarly to what Utah did in 2019 against Arizona State and Jayden Daniels, the goal should be to replicate that against Moore on Saturday.

Rattle his confidence, force him to overthink and put him in situations where he has to act quickly. What does that look like? Right from the beginning the Utes should consider rushing an extra defender or two. Get in the backfield on the first few series of the game and drop him for a loss, break up a few passes, and get the crowd into it so that Rice Eccles become an unwelcoming and rambunctious environment.

The defense will have to play a complete game and lead the charge

Even if Utah is able to make Moore’s life difficult, the Bruins still have a dangerous and effective run game behind a two-headed monster in Carson Steele and TJ Harden.

Between the talented pair, the Bruins have posted 484 yards and four touchdowns. Sure, they’ve played some soft defenses compared to what the Utes will present on Saturday, but it’s still a deep and talented room that is part of a very well-balanced offense.

Similar to what they’ve done through the first three games, the defense will have to keep Utah in this game regardless of who is under center. The Bruins are better than most expected given their significant roster turnover, but they appear to be a good team and don’t forget that this program beat the Utes a season ago.

