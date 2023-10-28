Keys and Battles: Utah vs. Oregon
After a dramatic final-second win over the USC Trojans last weekend in Los Angeles, the No. 13 Utah Utes face another difficult challenge in the No. 8 Oregon Ducks back in Salt Lake City.
Heisman Trophy candidate Bo Nix leads the Ducks in what will probably be the final conference battle against Utah for the foreseeable future.
Utah has overcome an unusually high number of injuries this season and they have managed to enter this game at 6-1, but this will be their toughest test yet.
Here are the keys to the game for Utah:
Stick to the quick reads
Bryson Barnes operates in the Utah offense better when he just reacts and doesn’t overthink. This will be key against the Ducks, who are a much more difficult defense to face than USC’s was.
Oregon is tied with Utah at No. 5 nationally in total sacks, so the offensive line will need to be on their game. Expect the Utah staff to draw up plays designed with 1-2 quick reads. Barnes has improved as a quarterback, but they need to stay within his strengths and recognize his weaknesses. It seemed like last Saturday, they had all figured it out.
A third playmaker needs to emerge on offense
Sione Vaki and Ja'Quinden Jackson have become the engines that make this Utah offense go, but Oregon’s defense is good enough to slow down the Utah running game. They’re No. 11 in the nation at stopping the run.
Barnes had a great game against USC, but 149 of his 235 passing yards were thrown to Vaki. Oregon has had time to scheme for the Utah’s running backs, so another option needs to emerge to keep the defense honest.
If Utah is not able to keep Oregon from loading up the box, it could be a long day for the Utah offense. A threat on the outside—where one guy or by committee—will keep Oregon from packing the box, seems to be a necessity today.
Feed off the home home field advantage
Utah has won 29 of 30 games at Rice-Eccles Stadium and sold out 80 straight games. This week’s hand-painted helmet highlights the MUSS. In its 21 years of storied existence, the defense has fed off the energy of the home crowd and the raucous student section. Oregon knows all too well of the impact they can have on the game.
The Utes have made it a habit of embarrassing freshmen quarterbacks in Salt Lake City, but last week's performance against Caleb Williams proved they can frustrate Heisman Trophy winners as well.
This version of the Utah defense is amongst the best in school history—rating highly in several key categories—so they could very well make life difficult for Bo Nix.
|Utah
|Position
|Oregon
|
Quarterback
|
Edge
|
Running Backs
|
Edge
|
Wide Receivers
|
Edge
|
Tight Ends
|
Edge
|
Edge
|
Offensive Line
|
Edge
|
Defensive Line
|
Tie
|
Linebackers
|
Tie
|
Tie
|
Secondary
|
Tie
|
Edge
|
Special Teams
Position Battles
Quarterback
Arguably the second or third best active quarterback in the Pac-12 and one of the top in the country, Bo Nix might not be Caleb Williams but he’s certainly capable of torching a defense.
Coming into Salt Lake City, Nix is averaging 298 yards per game and has thrown 19 touchdowns. Utah’s secondary has to be as good as they were last week.
Running Backs
While this is closer battle than some would expect, Oregon does have the advantage among running backs this week.
Bucky Irving has been a menace all year and boasts 650 yards with seven touchdowns. Add Jordan James 470 yards with eight touchdowns and it’s a deadly duo.
Wide Receivers
This is another area where Oregon has simply just been better all season long. Utah only has 1,132 passing yards. Oregon has double that with 2,283.
Tight Ends
Without TE1 and TE2, Utah is at a disadvantage here. Sure, there’s something exciting potential with Landen King but Oregon should continue to have the upper hand here.
Offensive Line
This may come as somewhat of a surprise but Utah’s offensive line has really started to figure things out as of late. In both the pass and run game, Utah has been playing some of their best football of the season.
Oregon has also been good but they’ve been somewhat undisciplined as of late. Advantage Utah.
Defensive Line
Utah’s defensive line has been stellar all season and continued to get better. Now mostly healthy with guys like Jonah Elliss, Van Fillinger, Connor O’Toole, and Junior Tafuna, the Utes aren’t going to lose this battle very often.
Linebackers
For one of the few times this season, this is a matchup where the Utes aren’t dominantly better. Especially with Lander Barton now out for the season, Utah’s still very good but so are the Ducks.
Secondary
Neither secondary is elite but they’re both solid and have each held their opponents to roughly 1500 passing yards this year.
Special Teams
Oregon's kicker cost them big time while Cole Becker came through with a game winner against USC and Jack Bouwmeester has been a field-flipping weapon all season.