



After a dramatic final-second win over the USC Trojans last weekend in Los Angeles, the No. 13 Utah Utes face another difficult challenge in the No. 8 Oregon Ducks back in Salt Lake City.

Heisman Trophy candidate Bo Nix leads the Ducks in what will probably be the final conference battle against Utah for the foreseeable future.

Utah has overcome an unusually high number of injuries this season and they have managed to enter this game at 6-1, but this will be their toughest test yet.

Here are the keys to the game for Utah:





Stick to the quick reads

Bryson Barnes operates in the Utah offense better when he just reacts and doesn’t overthink. This will be key against the Ducks, who are a much more difficult defense to face than USC’s was.

Oregon is tied with Utah at No. 5 nationally in total sacks, so the offensive line will need to be on their game. Expect the Utah staff to draw up plays designed with 1-2 quick reads. Barnes has improved as a quarterback, but they need to stay within his strengths and recognize his weaknesses. It seemed like last Saturday, they had all figured it out.





A third playmaker needs to emerge on offense

Sione Vaki and Ja'Quinden Jackson have become the engines that make this Utah offense go, but Oregon’s defense is good enough to slow down the Utah running game. They’re No. 11 in the nation at stopping the run.

Barnes had a great game against USC, but 149 of his 235 passing yards were thrown to Vaki. Oregon has had time to scheme for the Utah’s running backs, so another option needs to emerge to keep the defense honest.

If Utah is not able to keep Oregon from loading up the box, it could be a long day for the Utah offense. A threat on the outside—where one guy or by committee—will keep Oregon from packing the box, seems to be a necessity today.





Feed off the home home field advantage

Utah has won 29 of 30 games at Rice-Eccles Stadium and sold out 80 straight games. This week’s hand-painted helmet highlights the MUSS. In its 21 years of storied existence, the defense has fed off the energy of the home crowd and the raucous student section. Oregon knows all too well of the impact they can have on the game.

The Utes have made it a habit of embarrassing freshmen quarterbacks in Salt Lake City, but last week's performance against Caleb Williams proved they can frustrate Heisman Trophy winners as well.

This version of the Utah defense is amongst the best in school history—rating highly in several key categories—so they could very well make life difficult for Bo Nix.



