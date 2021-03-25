UteNation - Jensen Withdraws, Bryant Could be Next Up for Utes HC Search





Before Alex Jensen was offered the head job for the University of Utah, few but the Utah boosters believed it was a real possibility. After flirting with this possibility and numerous sources close to the situation believing they had their guy locked up, Jensen took his name out of consideration on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Tony Jones and soon after confirmed by UteNation.

Jensen found himself torn between returning to his alma mater and chasing a 2021 NBA title with the Utah Jazz. Not only that, he’ll be on the short list for several NBA teams this offseason. This wasn’t an easy decision for him.

Jensen had a meeting with Utah AD Mark Harlan on Tuesday and soon after, confidence began to spread that Utah was about to land their guy. That optimism on The Hill was soon all for not as Jense withdrew his name from consideration.

Now attention in the coaching search is likely to turn to former Ute and New York Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant. While Bryant has no college coaching experience, he’s viewed as someone who could have a sky-high ceiling at the college level, due to his electrifying personality, connections, and elite player development background.

Bryant comes with the backing of not only some of the current players, but a large amount of Utah alumni.

