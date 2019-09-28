Rough game last week, but it’s a new week against the team that has over-performed expectations (when it comes to Utah games) more than nearly any other. WSU has been a schematic nightmare for Utah. Here’s every game since Utah joined the PAC 12:

2011: Utah wins 30-27 (Leach isn’t HC yet)



2012: Utah wins 49-6 (Leach’s first year, they went 3-9)

2013: Utah loses 49-37 (Utah ranked #34, WSU #40, per Sagarin)

2014: Utah loses 28-27 (Utah ranked #24, WSU #81, per Sagarin)

2017: Utah loses 33-25 (Utah ranked #35, WSU #38, per Sagarin)

2018: Utah loses 28-24 (Utah ranked #23, WSU #20, per Sagarin)

The past 4 games Utah is 0-4 despite being ranked ahead of WSU every year except last year. The average gap is small if you exclude the 2014 WSU team (a fairly clear statistical outlier), with Utah ahead #29 to #33. This year’s final Sagarin numbers are unknown, but teams rarely fall dramatically in his rankings (that’s not 100% true, but it’s generally true, with the average movement being about 8 spots one way or the other). Right now he’s got Utah at #27 and WSU at #32 (almost exactly the average over the past 4 games). So Sagarin’s not much help. He expects a close Utah win, which is what most computers would have expected the past 4 years.



FPI gives Utah 64.1% to win. As I’ve mentioned previously, FPI doesn’t like Utah (it relies on recruiting rankings too much for Utah’s benefit). Last week it gave USC 58% to beat Utah and was correct. Let’s hope it’s equally right this week.







Here’s what WSU lost from last year:

QB Minshew: 468/662 (70.7%) for 4779 yards (7.2 ypa) with 38 TDs and 9 INT. The mustache was a fantastic QB and as I’ve mentioned, Leach getting that team (with all of its personnel losses and turmoil) to 11 wins was one of the most spectacular coaching jobs in college football history.

RB Williams: 122/560/12 rushing (that’s like 20 rushing TDs in any other offense) plus 83/617/4 receiving last year, the Junior declared for the NFL. While he was not drafted, he is on the roster for the Cowboys.

RB Harrington: 14/45 rushing and 9/57 receiving, the SR was a career backup who never really lived up to the promise he showed his FR year when he ran for 6.4 ypc on 37 touches and caught 43 passes for 312 yards.

WR Sweet: 33/342 as a SR. He was 7th in catches and yards and was the only WSU receiver who had at least 10 catches who didn’t have a TD catch. Not a huge loss.

OL Dillard was a first round selection last year for the Eagles. Started 39 games at LT the three prior years. He’s their only loss from last year’s OL.

DL Comfort. Was #6 defensive graded player last year, had 23 tackles, 4 TFL, and 2 sacks plus 1 FF

DL Tago. Was #11 defensive graded player last year, had 29 tackles, 10.5 TFL, and 3 sacks

DL Begg. Was a part-time starter (graded #27 on their defense). Had 10 tackles, 1.5 TFL

LB Pelluer. Graded at #7 last year, but was their leading tackler (97 total, plus 10.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks with 3 PBU and 2 FF)

CB Molton. Graded at #25 last year with 44 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT and 8 PBU.

CB Harper. Graded #4 last year, but only played in 6 games. Had 22 tackles and 3 PBU in those 6 games.

S Thompson. Some sort of NCAA issue made him ineligible so he declared for the supplemental draft and was taken by Arizona. Was the #2 rated defensive player last year with 66 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INT and 8 PBU plus 1 FF.

S Dale was not rated very well by PFF (#19 on WSU’s defense) but he started every game last year and had 58 tackles, 5 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and 1 PBU.

S Singleton only played in 8 games, but was the #1 defensive rated player for WSU when he was on the field (and he had 119 snaps, so it wasn’t just mop-up duty). Not a starter, but a solid backup.

So losses on Offense were QB and 2 top RBs, but the defense was gutted (as UCLA made clear last week), losing 3 DL, 1 LB, 2 CB and 3 S.



