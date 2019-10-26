News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-26 10:57:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside the Numbers: Utah vs. Cal

Dustin Birch
Staff Writer

Despite a solid defense, the Cal Bears head into tonight’s matchup with the University of Utah facing an uphill battle. Here’s the production they have lost and also returned from 2018.Let’s start ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}