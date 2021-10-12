



The University of Utah is 2-0 in the Pac-12 after beating USC in Los Angeles for the first time in over 100 years. With a big game against the other Pac-12 South leader, ASU, this Saturday, let’s take a look at how the team fared individually against USC.





Here’s the offense:

Quarterbacks

Rising: Rising was 87.3 (#2 on the offense) in 65 snaps. He went 22/28 (78.6%) for 306 yards (10.9 ypa) with 3 TD and 0 INT. He also had 6 carries for 27 yards (4.5 ypc) with 1 TD. Yes, that last pass put him over 300 yards AND got him 22 completions. USC deserved it for taking a timeout with the game over. This was an incredible game by Rising. He played every snap this week.





Running Backs

Thomas: Thomas was 77.4 on 23 snaps. He had 16 carries for 113 yards (7.1 ypc) with 1 TD. He had a great game.



