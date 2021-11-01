



With the University of Utah winning and ASU losing, Utah has regained sole possession of first-place in the Pac-12 South. They have essentially a two-game lead with four games to go. Needless to say, the Utes 44-24 victory was a huge win. Let’s take a look at how PFF graded Utah’s players.

First the offense (in snap order except the OL):





Quarterback

Rising: Rising was 90.3 (#1 on offense) on 73 snaps. This is Rising’s best score of the year, and he played great, going 17/27 (63.0%) for 179 yards (6.6 ypa) with 1 TD and 0 INT plus 6/63 (10.5 ypc) with 1 TD on the ground.





Running Backs

Thomas: Thomas was the clear feature back, going 84.9 (#3 on offense) on 38 snaps. He had 24 carries for 160 yards (6.7 ypc) and 4 TD.

Pledger: Pledger had 25 snaps and was rated 61.5. He went 8/61 (7.6 ypc) and had 1 catch for 7 yards.

As we all knew, and PFF confirmed, Thomas had a great game. Pledger played okay in relief. Bernard had only 10 snaps this week.