



The University of Utah absolutely trounced the Stanford Cardinal on Friday, getting Utah one step closer to their third Pac-12 title game in four years. The eyeball test gave a lot to praise and very little to nitpick about. Let’s take a look at how the Utah team performed from the PFFrating standpoint:

First the offense (in snap order except the OL):





Quarterback

Rising: Rising was 80.0 (#3 on the offense) on 59 snaps. Yes, the Utah starting offense had only 59 snaps and the team put up 52 points. Rising went 13/22 (59.1%) for 140 yards (6.4 ypa). As we all know, he wasn’t asked to do much and did what he was asked pretty well.





Running Backs

Thomas: Thomas was rated 71.9 on 28 snaps. He went 20/177 (8.9 ypc) with 4 TD and had one catch for 7 yards. This score was hurt a little bit because he dropped one pass. Overall, still a great game for Thomas, his fifth in a row over 70 and his third with multiple TD runs.