



As everyone has had a few days to let the loss settle in, let’s take a look at Utah’s PFF grades from their surprising but convincing loss to BYU. Here are some PFF thoughts about Saturday’s game, which may conflict with the eyeball test on some players. Same as the Weber State game, we’re only going to discuss players who got at least 15 snaps unless there’s something unusual about them.

Here’s the offense:





Quarterbacks

Brewer: 58.6. This is more than 30 points lower than last week. He went 15/26 (57.7%) for 147 yards (5.7 ypa) with 1 TD and 1 INT. This was a terrible showing. I’m honestly surprised we didn’t see Rising at some point, but the game never felt out of reach, so it’s understandable that Whitt stuck with Brewer. Still, based on PFF ratings this is his 6th worst game of the past four years (and 8th if you include his freshman starts)