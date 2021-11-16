The University of Utah escaped a classic trap game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, 38-29. The Utes are now just one win (or one ASU loss) away from appearing in the Pac-12 Championship Game for the third time in the last four years. Let’s talk about how PFF graded the team’s play on Saturday.

First the offense (in snap order except the OL):

Quarterback

Rising: Rising was 68.7 this week and went 19/30 (63.3%) for 294 yards (9.8 ypa) with 2 TD. He also went 4/22 (5.5 ypc) on the ground with 1 TD. His rating is lower this week because he committed a penalty (the delay of game is always on the QB) and according to PFF he had several “turnover worthy” plays, although luckily none resulted in turnovers. While this is Rising’s worst score since WSU, it’s still solid. The eyeball test said it was one of his better games. Sometimes it’s crazy how the eyeball test and PFF can differ.

Running Backs

Pledger: Pledger had 45 snaps and was rated 72.3 (#6 on the offense). He went 25/119 (4.8 ypc) with 2 TD plus 1 catch for 43 yards.

Bernard: Bernard was rated 63.5 on 29 snaps. He went 10/34 (3.4 ypc) plus 3 catches for 60 yards (20.0 ypc).

Without Thomas, the other two RBs were okay, but not great.