



Utah faced probably their best opponent so far, and beat Oregon State soundly, helped in large part by four interceptions, including three by Clark Phillips. Surprisingly, this is Utah’s lowest-rated game since Florida, but overall still came in at 74.0, which is a very good score.

Let’s take a look at the individual scores, offense first.

QB - Rising: 84.0 (#1) on 50 snaps. Rising went 19/25 (76.0%) for 199 yards (8.0 ypa) with 3 TD and 0 INT. He also had 7 runs for 73 yards (10.4 ypc) with 1 TD. Rising had a great game.

Again, Barnes played a few snaps (8 this week) but did not throw a pass.





RB - Bernard: 63.0 on 36 snaps. Bernard had 6 carries for 19 yards (3.2 ypc). He also had 3 catches on 4 targets for 37 yards (12.3 ypc)

RB - Thomas: 67.6 on 10 snaps. Tavion had 6 carries for 13 yards (2.2 ypc).

RB - Glover: 65.6 on 8 snaps. Glover actually started the game, but played limited snaps. He had 6 carries for 18 yards (3.0 ypc)

The running backs were not at their best form. Even if you include Jackson (4 snaps, 4 carries, 5 yards), they had a total of 55 yards. Utah rushed for 162 yards, but nearly half of that was Cam and the rest was Dixon and Barnes.





TE - Kincaid: 61.0 on 50 snaps. Kincaid had a little bit of a quiet day, catching 3 passes on 3 targets for 17 yards (5.7 ypa) with 1 TD.

WR - Vele: 78.8 (#2) on 49 snaps. Vele had 7 catches on 8 targets for 94 yards (13.4 ypc) with 1 TD.

WR - Cope: 51.6 on 41 snaps. Cope was not targeted on 21 routes, but I’m not sure why.

WR - Parks: 56.3 on 29 snaps. Parks had 2 catches on 3 targets for 7 yards (3.5 ypc).

WR - Dixon: 75.1 (#3) on 23 snaps. Dixon had 1 catch on 2 targets for 19 yards (19.0 ypc) with 1 TD plus 1 rush for 22 yards and a TD.

TE - Yassmin: 52.1 on 16 snaps, Yassmin had 1 catch on 1 target for 5 yards.

TE - McClain: 71.6 (#4) on 12 snaps, McClain had 1 catch on 1 target for 12 yards.

TE - Kendall: 57.0 on 10 snaps. Kendall had 1 catch on 1 target for 8 yards

Vele had a pretty great game, and Dixon did as well in limited action. The rest were a little underwhelming, but showed that Rising has the ability to spread the ball around.





LT - Daniels: 56.3 on 50 snaps, better pass blocking (82.1) than run blocking (44.7).

LG - Bills: 60.5 on 50 snaps, better at pass blocking (70.2) than run blocking (57.3)

C - Maile: 62.7 on 50 snaps, better at pass blocking (77.8) than run blocking (58.0)

RG - Mokofisi: 58.1 on 50 snaps, better at pass blocking (64.1) than run blocking (55.4)

RT - Laumea: 62.9 on 50 snaps, better at pass blocking (83.4) than run blocking (52.1)

This is an average to below-average day for the OL, but it appears OSU really sold out to stop the run, allowing the passing game to take advantage.

The offense performed okay, but not great, with 361 total yards (199 passing and 162 rushing), going 4/10 on third down, and getting only 28:45 in TOP. Still, they did more than enough to win, particularly by taking care of the ball.





Now let’s take a look at the defense:

DT - Tafuna: 66.1 on 55 snaps. Tafuna had 1 QB pressure and 6 tackles with 1 missed tackle.

DE - Elliss: 62.5 on 53 snaps. Elliss had 1 QB pressure and 3 tackles.

DT - Vimahi: 55.5 on 45 snaps. Vimahi had 1 QB pressure, 4 tackles and 1 missed tackle.

DE - Fillinger: 62.5 on 35 snaps. Fillinger had 1 QB pressure and 1 tackle.

DE - Suguturaga: 62.7 on 30 snaps. Suguturaga had 2 QB pressures and 1 missed tackle.

DE - O’Toole: 68.2 on 27 snaps. O’Toole had 1 QB pressure and 2 tackles.

DE - G Reid: 56.4 on 22 snaps, Reid had 3 QB pressures, 1 tackle, and 1 missed tackle.

As always, a good amount of rotation on the DL, and Pepa also played 18 snaps with 1 tackle. Nobody really stood out, with a lot of scores in the sixties and Reid and Vimahi punished for missed tackles. Not a lot of sacks, but lots of pressure. OR ST dropped back to pass 31 times, with Utah getting pressure on 17 of those snaps.





LB - K Reid: 75.2 (#2) on 68 snaps. Reid has become the clear top linebacker. He had 9 tackles and gave up 1 catch on 1 target.

LB - Diabate: 67.5 on 65 snaps. Diabate had 1 QB pressure, 6 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 missed tackles, and gave up 1 catch on 1 target.

LB - Barton: 51.3 on 25 snaps. Barton had 2 tackles and gave up 1 catch on 2 targets.

Reid had another great game, and Diabate had a bunch of TFL but got dinged for 2 missed tackles.





CB - Phillips: 90.1 (#1) on 67 snaps. Phillips had 1 QB pressure, 3 tackles, gave up 6 receptions on 12 targets, and had 3 INT. Thanks in part to this game, Phillips is currently the #2 CB in PFF, with a season rating of 87.0 (just behind NCSU’s Baker-Williams, who is 87.9), and is the #1 cover corner, with a rating of 89.7.

CB - Broughton: 48.3 on 66 snaps. Broughton had 7 tackles and gave up 5 catches on 7 targets.

CB - Vaughn: 74.4 (#3) on 35 snaps. Vaughn had 1 tackle, 1 PBU, and gave up 0 catches on 1 target.

Phillips had an incredible game, his best rating as a Ute. Vaughn was rated well in limited action, Broughton was not rated highly this week.

SS - Bishop: 68.9 on 68 snaps. Bishop had 4 QB pressures, 5 tackles, and gave up 0 catches on 1 target.

FS - Hubert: 67.9 on 64 snaps. Hubert had 12 tackles, 2 missed tackles, 1 INT, and gave up 1 catch on 1 target.

Both Bishop and Hubert had good games, and Hubert would have probably been rated really well if not for the missed tackles.

The defense did not play great between the 20s, giving up 417 total yards, but played great when it mattered, holding OSU to 3/10 on 3rd down, 1/3 on 4th down, and forcing 4 INT, two in the red zone.

While it felt a little disjointed at times, Utah again scored 14 in the first quarter and 21 in the first half, so the slow starts have somewhat been alleviated. Oregon State is a good team and this was a good win, but the schedule doesn’t get any easier, with undefeated UCLA in the Rose Bowl this week, followed by undefeated USC at RES next week, then a bye before facing currently 1-loss WSU. Those three games will largely determine whether Utah is in the hunt for another Rose Bowl (or even a CFP appearance), or if Utah is looking at a Holiday/Alamo/Vegas kind of year.



