



The University of Utah faced an Arizona State team in turmoil on Saturday, and it showed, as the Utes won their third straight game in overwhelming fashion. This game was not rated as highly as the past two, but the domination was similar from a statistical standpoint.

Let’s take a look at the individual scores, offense first.

QB - Rising: 75.7 (#2) on 71 snaps. Rising went 19/29 (65.9%) for 260 yards (9.0 ypa) with 2 TD and 1 INT off a tipped pass.

Barnes also played 3 snaps but did not attempt a pass.





RB - Bernard: 63.9 on 25 snaps. Bernard didn’t start, but did get the most RB snaps. He had 8 carries for 28 yards (3.5 ypc) plus 2 catches on 2 targets for 9 yards (4.5 ypc).

RB - Glover: 58.9 on 21 snaps. Glover wasn’t rated highly, but had a couple of good runs. He had 13 carries for 48 yards (3.7 ypc).

RB - Thomas: 69.0 on 17 snaps. After being suspended for the first half he showed up big in the 2nd half, getting 11 carries for 60 yards (5.5 ypc). Although, 28 came on one carry.

RB - Jackson: 65.4 on 11 snaps. Jackson had 9 carries for 31 yards (3.4 ypc) and 1 TD. Jackson showed his athleticism, now it’s just about running with a lower pad level.

The running game was effective in spurts, and ended with 205 yards, but took 45 carries to get there (4.6 ypc).





TE - Kincaid: 72.6 (#3) on 70 snaps, Kincaid played nearly every snap and had 4 catches on 8 targets with 66 yards (16.5 ypc) and 2 TD.

WR - Vele: 61.5 on 67 snaps. Vele had 6 catches on 9 targets for 67 yards (11.2 ypc) with 1 drop.

WR - Enis: 50.0 on 48 snaps. 3 catches on 5 targets for 16 yards (5.3 ypc) with 2 drops.

WR - Parks: 57.5 on 21 snaps. 1 catch on 2 targets for 19 yards (19 ypc) with 1 drop.

TE - Yassmin: 76.3 (#1) on 21 snaps. Yassmin had 1 catch on 1 target, but it was huge, for 72 yards with at least 2 missed tackles, although I will say watching it, it felt like he carried two defenders for 20 yards before shaking each of them off. He showed why Utah coaches have been so high on him.

TE - Kendall: 68.9 on 21 snaps. Kendall started the game but is pretty much exclusively a blocker, with only 3 receiving snaps and no targets.

TE - Kuithe: 61.6 on 19 snaps. 2 catches on 2 targets for 17 yards (7.5 ypc) before getting hurt.

WR - Dixon: 58.0 on 14 snaps. Dixon had no targets in the passing game, but did have one rushing attempt for 11 yards and a TD.

Only Vele was rated well among the pass-catchers, but again that’s likely because of the slow offensive start to the first quarter. One note, Dixon started but only played 6 snaps, so I didn’t include him above, although in those 6 snaps he had 1 rushing attempt for 22 yards and 1 catch for 13.





LT - Daniels: 65.0 on 71 snaps, better run blocking (68.9) than pass blocking (60.7).

LG - Bills: 66.2 on 71 snaps, better at run blocking (67.9) than pass blocking (45.3)

C - Maile: 67.3.4 on 71 snaps, better at pass blocking (77.8) than run blocking (63.4)

RG - Mokofisi: 48.5 on 71 snaps, better at pass blocking (68.9) than run blocking (48.4)

RT - Laumea: 71.2 (#4) on 71 snaps, rated higher at pass blocking (72.5) than run blocking (68.0).

That’s the starting OL, who all played solid according to PFF standards, again except for Mokofisi.

The offense performed well, getting 465 total yards (205 rushing, 260 passing) and 4 TD. One concern is Utah going 5/15 on 3rd down, although they also went 3/4 on 4th down.





Now let’s take a look at the defense:

DT - Vimahi: 54.0 on 49 snaps. Vimahi had no tackles and 1 QB pressure this week.

DT- Tafuna: 68.1 on 44 snaps. Tafuna had 3 QB pressures and 3 tackles.

DE - Elliss: 55.2 on 35 snaps, he had no tackles, 1 missed tackle, and 1 QB pressure this week.

DE - G Reid: 69.7 on 31 snaps. Reid had 5 QB pressures, 4 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, and 1 PBU.

DE - O’Toole: 70.4 (T#5) on 25 snaps. O’Toole had 3 QB pressures, 1 tackle, and 1 TFL.

DE - Fillinger: 73.9 (#4) on 23 snaps, he had 1 QB pressure, 5 tackles, 1 TFL, and 1 sack.

DE - Suguturaga: 58.6 on 22 tackles. 1 QB pressure, 1 tackle, 1 missed tackle.

As always, a good amount of rotation on the DL. Pretty good ratings from the DL, particularly for Reid, O’Toole, and Fillinger. Interesting that Fillinger is the #4 DE when it comes to snaps, but often the #1 rated DE. Notably no sign of Kaufusi this week.





LB - K Reid: 74.4 (#2) on 49 snaps. He had 3 QB pressures, 10 tackles, 1.5 TFL, and gave up 1 catches on 2 targets.

LB - Barton: 56.5 on 48 snaps, Barton had 2 QB pressures, 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, and gave up 1 catch on 2 targets.

LB - Mata’afa: 70.4 (T#5) on 17 snaps, Mata’afa had 1 QB pressure, 1 tackle, and 0.5 TFL

Reid played great and Mata’afa had a good game in limited action. Barton’s rating is poor for some reason after two great games the last two weeks.





CB - Phillips: 77.1 (#2) on 44 snaps. Phillips had 3 tackles, 1 INT, and gave up 5 receptions on 6 targets.

CB - Mataele: 53.0 on 42 snaps. Mataele had no tackles, 2 missed tackles, and gave up 1 catch on 4 targets.

CB - Broughton: 55.4 on 33 snaps. Broughton had 3 tackles, 1 missed tackle and gave up 2 catches on 3 targets.

CB - Vaughn: 46.1 on 33 snaps. 2 tackles, 1 missed tackles, and 3 receptions on 5 targets.

Phillips had a great game but the rest of the corners were not rated well.





FS - Hubert: 84.9 (#1) on 49 snaps. He had 5 tackles, gave up 1 catch on 1 target, and had a forced fumble.

SS - Bishop: 62.7 on 49 snaps. He had 3 QB pressures, 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 missed tackle, 1 INT and gave up 2 catches on 4 targets.

Hubert had a great game and Bishop had a decent game with a great INT.

The defense as a whole played great, holding ASU to 3/11 on 3rd down, 6 rushing yards, 267 total and forcing three turnovers. The kick coverage team gave up the two field goals and the backups gave up a late TD, but this was a very good performance all around.

Utah played very well this week, and with 14 first-quarter points, including a TD from a flea-flicker, no concerns with a slow start this week. Overall, while the rating is worse than last week, the team played very well and looked good against their first Pac-12 opponent.



