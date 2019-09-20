Inside the Numbers: Utah at USC
The University of Utah kicks off Pac-12 play tonight at 7:00PM MST. The USC Trojan’s enter the matchup reeling after an overtime loss to BYU and he’d coach Clay Helton’s job is without a doubt, on ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news