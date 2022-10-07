



This week the University of Utah faces a surprising UCLA team that has started the year 5-0. They haven’t faced much competition, beating Bowling Green (FPI #123), Alabama St. (FCS), S. Alabama (FPI #66), Colorado (FPI #122), and Washington (#23). Still, getting to 5-0 is a significant improvement over recent UCLA teams, and they’ve looked pretty good so far.

Because we are now more than one third through the season, what they lost from last year is no longer as important. As such, I will just point out the most important losses, rather than every contributor. Here are the big losses from last year on offense.