



After a disappointing 2nd half in Corvalis, the Utes head home to face the UCLA Bruins, who are right behind them in the Pac-12 South race. Let’s take a look at how this year’s Bruin team will differ from last year’s team, and who Utah is likely to see this week.

First, here’s who they lost on offense:

RB - Felton: Felton played 314 snaps last year and was rated 79.2 (#3 on offense). He had 132 carries for 668 yards (5.1 ypc) with 5 TD plus 22 catches for 159 yards (7.2 ypc) with 3 TD. He was taken in the 6th round by the Browns.

WR - Njoku: Njoku transferred this offseason, after playing 83 snaps last year, but I don’t know where he ended up. He was rated 58.6 last year and had 3 catches for 41 yards (13.7 ypc) and 1 TD.

WR - Erwin: Erwin transferred to Houston this offseason, after playing 62 snaps last year and 693 in his UCLA career. He was rated 56.3 last year and had 1 catch for 22 yards.

C - Marrazzo: Marazzo played 477 snaps last year and 86 this year (782 total in his career) but got hurt a few weeks ago and is unlikely to play this week. He’s rated 59.6 this year.