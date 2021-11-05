



The University of Utah is back in the Pac-12 South driver’s seat, with what amounts to a two game lead over the Sun Devils with four games left to play. The first of those four games is this Friday, at Stanford. Let’s take a look at who Stanford lost from last year and who we are likely to see this week. Keep in mind that Stanford had a lot of guys listed as either “questionable” or “probable” this week on the injury report.

First, here’s who they lost on offense:

C - Dalman: Dalman was rated 86.9 last year on 437 snaps, mostly at C, and had 1,543 snaps in his career. He was taken in the 4th round by the Falcons.

T - Sarell: Sarell was rated 65.8 last year on 437 snaps, mostly at RT, and had 1,242 snaps in his career. He got a FA shot with the Ravens and the last news I could find was he was on the Chargers practice squad.

QB - Mills: Mills was rated 82.9 last year on 373 snaps and had 820 snaps in his career. He went 129/195 (66.2%) for 1508 yards (7.7 ypa) with 7 TD and 3 INT in 5 games last year. He was taken in the 3rd round by the Texans.

WR - Fehoko: Fehoko was rated 75.8 last year on 270 snaps and had 661 snaps in his career. He had 37 catches for 574 yards (15.5 ypc) and 3 TD last year. He was taken in the 5th round by the Cowboys.