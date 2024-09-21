Advertisement

Inside the Numbers: Utah Week 2 PFF Grades

Inside the Numbers: Utah Week 2 PFF Grades

The University of Utah improved to 2-0, beating Baylor 23-12. That score was closer than the game felt, as Utah led...

 • Dustin Birch
TAKEAWAYS: No. 11 Utah Wins and Awaits for Hopeful Good News on QB Rising

TAKEAWAYS: No. 11 Utah Wins and Awaits for Hopeful Good News on QB Rising

The No. 11 Utah Utes took on the Baylor Bears at Rice-Eccles in the second game of the season, holding on for a 23-12

 • UteNation Staff
Position Battles: Utah vs. Baylor

Position Battles: Utah vs. Baylor

The No. 11 Utah Utes are set to kickoff against the Baylor Bears at 1:30 on Saturday, in a non-conference matchup...

 • Alex Markham
Burning Questions: Utah vs. Baylor

Burning Questions: Utah vs. Baylor

The University of Utah opened their season against Southern Utah University shutting them out 49-0 in front of a home...

 • Halie Berry
Inside the Numbers: Baylor Bears

Inside the Numbers: Baylor Bears

Utah faces their first FBS opponent of 2024 this week: the Baylor Bears. While both teams are members of the Big 12...

 • Dustin Birch

Published Sep 21, 2024
Inside The Numbers: Oklahoma State Cowboys
Dustin Birch
