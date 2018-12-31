Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-31 12:15:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Inside the Numbers: Holiday Bowl

U5rmqwjizqtnq3wvvy5x
Jaylen Dixon
Duston Birch
Staff Writer

So it’s the University of Utah's last game of the 2018 season, the Holiday Bowl. This is Utah’s first trip to this bowl game, as I’m sure you’re all well aware. Utah and Northwestern have a storied...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}