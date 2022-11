For the last regular season game of the year, Utah faces a struggling Colorado team who is 1-10, with their only win over Cal more than a month ago. Their average margin of defeat is 45.8 to 14.4 and Utah is favored by 29.5. What I’m saying is that Colorado is really bad. As long as the Utes took practice somewhat seriously this week, they should be able to set the score.

As it’s now the last game of the regular season, last year’s Colorado team is now completely irrelevant, with how I typically look at what was lost. Let’s take a look at who we’ll be seeing: First, the offense: