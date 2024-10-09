Inside the Numbers: Arizona State Sun Devils

The No. 12 Utah Utes took on the Baylor Bears at Rice-Eccles in the second game of the season, the Utes looked well on
Mike Gundy and Kyle Whittingham are rare breeds for their coaching longevity at one school. What has allowed Gundy to
This week, 3-0 No. 12 Utes face their first official Big 12 conference opponent, the No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys.
In the Battle of the Brothers, Utah State started off strong, but the No. 12 Utes improved to 3-0, beating the Aggies
Scouting the ScheduleWeek 4 – Oklahoma State CowboysWith the three non-conference victories in the rearview mirror, the
The No. 12 Utah Utes took on the Baylor Bears at Rice-Eccles in the second game of the season, the Utes looked well on
Mike Gundy and Kyle Whittingham are rare breeds for their coaching longevity at one school. What has allowed Gundy to
This week, 3-0 No. 12 Utes face their first official Big 12 conference opponent, the No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys.