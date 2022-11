The University of Utah faces Arizona at home this week after a tough-fought game in Pullman last Thursday. Arizona is showing some signs of life under second-year head coach Jedd Fisch, but they’re still 3-5 with Utah, UCLA, WSU and ASU left to play. They’ll need a big upset to get to a bowl game, but Arizona fans are excited about the future after improving from last year’s 1-11 record.

Here are the important losses for Arizona from last year on offense.