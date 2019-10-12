News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-12 09:46:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside the Numbers: Utah at Oregon State

Dustin Birch
Staff Writer

The University of Utah got the Washington State monkey off its back. Now, after a BYE week, it’s on to Oregon State. FPI gives Utah a 77.2% chance to win. This is SHOCKING low, considering past OSU...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}