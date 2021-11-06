Idaho Athlete Johnson Talks Utah Official





It’s no secret that the University of Utah has had a knack for finding under-the-radar recruits in years past and turning them into all-conference performers. With that in mind, the program hosted a talented athlete from Thunder Ridge HS in Idaho Falls during the UCLA game, Tao Johnson.

“The trip was great,” said Johnson. “The atmosphere was amazing the entire time. I really enjoyed meeting and bonding with some of the other recruits/commits in my class.”

The 6-foot-2 and 180 pound athlete currently holds P5 offers from Utah, Washington State, and Virginia. During his trip he also got to spend time with two high-profile Utah commits who were on unofficials, quarterback Nate Johnson and running back Jaylon Glover.

“They both spoke very highly of the program and the whole area of Salt Lake City,” said Johnson.

He also spent a lot of time with player hosts Kenzel Lawler and Dominique Thompson.

“Lawler and Dom spoke about how much these coaches truly care for you, and how the team is like a real family,” continued Johnson.

He also spent a lot of time with Utah receivers coach, Chad Bumphis. “Coach Bump I had a great time and we talked about how I would fit into this offense and the impact I could make on the field,” said Johnson.

Johnson was accompanied on his trip by his parents. “They had a great time, absolutely loved it.” Johnson continued, “Man, we ate like kings. We did a lot of touring the campus, had meetings with coordinators and skill coaches. We also went to Top Golf and did a photo shoot. I also met with other advisors and directors involved with the football program.”

Tao is a versatile athlete with size, speed, and the physicality to play and excel on both sides of the ball. Utah is recruiting him as a receiver or safety. It just depends on the best fit and if Johnson had an initial preference.

“I’ve been offense my whole life so receiver is where I’m leaning, but safety could also be fun.” He continued, “I’m open to trying anything.”

Fans and coaches won’t have to wait long for Johnson to make a decision, as that is coming this upcoming Monday.

With his decision, he’s weighing the culture of the program and educational support. “If football was gone tomorrow would this school still be the fit for me?” explained Johnson.

Stay tuned Ute fans, as Johnson is making his school decision known, on Monday November 8th.



