



In the end, Utah’s biggest loss to the transfer portal wasn't a loss at all. Utah running back Micah Bernard will return for his junior season after taking trips to South Carolina, Missouri and Colorado.

The multifaceted back had six starts in 2022, rushing 106 carries for 533 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 34 catches for 314 yards and one touchdown. He’s also a reliable weapon on special teams.

Despite averaging five yards per carry in 2022, Bernard wasn’t fully healthy until the Colorado game. During the final three games of the season, Bernard ran the ball 34 times for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He also had five receptions for 41 yards against USC in the Pac-12 championship game.

Once Tavion Thomas left to fully clear the way for Bernard and Ja’Quinden Jackson, they both took off. During that three game stretch, Bernard and Jackson developed into a potent 1-2 punch. They combined for 537 yards on 70 carries.

As Bernard entered the NCAA transfer portal he had no shortage of options, turning down interest from numerous P5 schools, including Pac-12 foes. However, over the last 10 days, things began to change. Distance can make the heart grow fonder, and UteNation has learned through sources close to Bernard that he began missing his teammates. He also felt he had unfinished business.

During his time in the portal, Bernard was a rare exception. There’s no secret that there was a dark cloud over the Utah running back room for most of the season that took a toll on everyone. Because of this, the program was open to welcoming him back because he’s been an unselfish and exemplary teammate.

Running backs coach Quinton Ganther made that clear to Bernard, and so did Jackson. Utah’s quarterback-turned-running back knows full-well what he and Bernard can do as a duo. Sources told UteNation that Jackson made that clear to Bernard and sold him on the possibilities for 2023.

In the end, Bernard weighed his opinions, was wanted by solid programs and also by Deion Sanders. Ultimately, familiarity and unfinished business won out.



