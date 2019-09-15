Game Grades: Utah vs Idaho State
The University of Utah improved to 3-0 on Saturday afternoon, by beating the Idaho State Bengals 31-0, in an effort that saw Zack Moss accumulate over 100 yards and a touchdown in just a quarter an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news