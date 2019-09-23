Game Grades: Utah at USC
It was a tough loss for the Utes on the road, as the defense struggled against USC's athletic receivers, and adjustments were made too late to allow the offense to catch up. The loss puts USC in th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news